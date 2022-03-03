Cardinal Ritter clicks in all facets to defeat Vashon for district title

Chantrel Clayton and Hannah Wallace understood their roles the moment they put on a Cardinal Ritter uniform.

Clayton is the engine that makes the Lions’ offense purr. Wallace is the defensive stopper, tasked with slowing down the opponent’s best scorer.

The two sophomores excelled in their roles again on Thursday as they helped Cardinal Ritter run away from Vashon 76-19 in the Class 4 District 5 championship game at Soldan High.

“They all believe in each other, and collectively they’ve brought it together,” Cardinal Ritter coach Tony Condra said.

Cardinal Ritter (20-5), which received scoring from 10 different players, will play the winner of John Burroughs and Westminster in a sectional contest at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Northwest-Cedar Hill. The Bombers (18-4) and Wildcats (19-7) will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Westminster to determine the District 6 champion.

Clayton scored 25 points and dished out six assists. She scored in transition, drained floaters in the lane and connected three times from behind the arc, all while keeping her teammates involved with pinpoint passes.

“I just feel like I’ve grown as a point guard, not just scoring-wise, but my vision as well,” said Clayton, who ranks seventh in the area with 4.62 assists per game.

Wallace added 14 points, but her biggest contribution may have been her defensive performance against Vashon scoring sensation Raychel Jones.

Jones, who scored 37 points and pulled down 27 rebounds in Vashon’s 49-44 district semifinal win over Miller Career on Monday, came into the contest as the area’s second leading scorer at 24.4 points per game with 40-point outbursts against Webster Groves and East St. Louis.

Wallace guarded Jones, led her into traps and once Jones passed the ball, Wallace would not let her catch it again. Led by Wallace, a rotating group of Cardinal Ritter defenders held Jones to nine points - only the second time this season she was held under double figures.

“If you don’t throw bodies at Raychel, she’ll tear you apart,” Condra said. “That was the key. Throwing a lot of fresh (defenders) at her and trying to wear her down because she can go for 40 at any moment.”

But the contributions for Cardinal Ritter did not stop with Clayton and Wallace.

Sophomore Ai’Naya Williams scored nine points and led the Lions with seven rebounds. She kept numerous plays alive with hustle on the offensive glass and thwarted drives to the basket with excellent positioning.

“I try to be the post, get the big rebounds and go back up strong,” Williams said. “If I don’t have a shot, I pass it back out to my guards for an open three.”

The performance of the Cardinal Ritter reserves was equally as impressive. Junior Elyssa White provided valuable minutes early in the contest and contributed five points, two assists and two steals.

“I feel like my game is to bring the energy off the bench,” White said. “I try to get in my range, hit big-time shots and rebound from my guard position.”

Cardinal Ritter shot 56 percent from the field, including seven-of-14 from long range in eclipsing 70 points for the ninth time this season. On defense, the Lions collected 21 steals, eight from Clayton and six from senior Mariah Maxie.

Vashon (15-10), which placed third at state in Class 4 last season, played the game with only eight available players and struggled with the relentless trapping defense of Cardinal Ritter.

“They look how we looked last year,” Vashon coach John Albert said of Cardinal Ritter. “They’re deep, they have a lot of talent, and they have good coaches.”

Albert appreciated how his team overachieved during a challenging season against a difficult schedule.

“We beat a lot of teams we probably shouldn’t have,” Albert said. “Our kids played hard all year and I appreciate the effort they put in.”

And it is a brutal schedule that has Cardinal Ritter ready for whatever lies down the road.

The Lions have won 17 of their last 20 games, with the only losses coming to Class 6 powers Rock Bridge and Incarnate Word (twice). They played state champions from Alabama and Louisiana to start the season and defeated two of the top teams from Memphis in mid-January.

“We’re battle-tested,” Condra said. “We just have to stay true to ourselves and we’ll be okay.”

Williams added, “When we play as a team, we play at our best.”