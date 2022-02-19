Cardinal Ritter digs down deep to hold off Lift For Life

Ai'Naya Williams wasn't sure how to react.

At first, the Cardinal Ritter sophomore forward looked on in surprise Saturday afternoon when senior teammate Mariah Maxie was ejected during an altercation early in the second quarter of a girls basketball showdown with Lift For Life.

The Lions already were missing sophomore Chantrel Clayton, who was out with an illness. Clayton averages a team-best 15.5 points per game.

Maxie, at 11.2, normally serves as the second option.

All of a sudden, Ritter was missing its two top scorers.

"I'm first thinking, 'What are we going to do?' ", Williams said. "Then, I realized it was my turn to step up."

The 6-foot-1 skyscraper did just that for the Lions.

Williams pumped in a game-high 14 points and provided the leadership and stability the Lions needed down the stretch on their way to a hard-fought 43-37 win over Lift For Life in front of a near capacity crowd at Ritter.

"Even though we lost our two best players, we had to stay together as a team," Williams said. "The plan was to just play basketball. Be true to ourselves."

Williams helped guide the wounded ship with four points, two rebounds and a blocked shot over the final 3 minutes 37 seconds as the hosts closed the game on a 13-4 run.

"Adversity reveals your character," Cardinal Ritter coach Tony Condra said. "It was a huge test. We just leaned on one another and brought it in."

The Lions, who have won 12 of their last 14 games, received a host of key contributions during crunch time. Sophomore Hannah Wallace had a steal and coast-to-coast layup that put her team ahead to stay 35-33 early in the final frame. Ravyn Thomas hit two clutch foul shots. Freshman Daijah Jones displayed poise under pressure in helping run the offense.

"Our coaches have been drilling in us all year that there's going to be a time when other people are going to have to step up," Wallace said. "That was today."

Ritter (17-5) trailed 33-30 early in the final stanza before Williams led a late charge. Arianna Bennett got the ball rolling with a 3-point play to begin a 7-1 salvo. Wallace then added her steal and layup before Williams, who averages 7.8 points per game, sank two of four shots for a 37-34 cushion.

After Lift For Life (11-12) climbed to within a basket, Williams responded with a nifty jumper from inside the lane.

Wallace and Thomas then sealed the deal with two free throws each in the closing 33 seconds.

"We just did what we had to do," Wallace said.

Condra said his team did a good job of refocusing after the loss of Maxie.

"At halftime, we settled down our emotions," Condra said. "They talked amongst each other and came out and got the job done."

Cardinal Ritter rolled out to an 18-11 lead behind Maxie, who scored 11 points. She was ejected after a scuffle with Lift For Life sophomore La'Niya Starks just 88 seconds into the second period.

The Hawks capitalized by scoring the next eight points to take a 19-18 lead.

Lift For Life, the defending Class 3 state champion, grabbed a 33-30 lead on a 3-pointer by Camoreah Lindsey late in the third period to set the stage for a nail-biting conclusion.

"We played (well) at times," Lift for Life coach Greg Brown said. "We just didn't stay consistent."

The Lions carry high hopes into the postseason. They are the team to beat in the Class 4 District 5 Tournament, which begins Feb. 26.

"We're playing way better now than we were at the beginning of the season," Williams said.

