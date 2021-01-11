Cardinal Ritter gets back to basics in victory against St. Dominic

O’FALLON, Mo. — Cardinal Ritter girls basketball coach Tony Condra made some adjustments to his team after a pair of losses in the Visitation Christmas Tournament.

Condra decided to let the Lions be the Lions — and it’s showing.

Cardinal Ritter won its second consecutive game Monday, rolling to a 70-35 victory against host St. Dominic in a Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I game.

“I changed some things that I shouldn’t have changed and I’m really just allowing them to play again, so that was my fault” Condra said. “I tried to give them more than they could handle, so I wanted to get back to playing it simple. Now they’re just back to playing basketball. If they make a mistake it is what it is and they move on.”

Senior forward Kristin Booker, who entered play Monday averaging 6.1 points, was a point off her career high with 15 points, which led the Lions (8-2, 3-0).

Booker had 10 points in the first quarter as Cardinal Ritter rolled to a 27-9 lead after eight minutes.