 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinal Ritter pulls away from host to win 33rd Troy tournament title
0 comments

Cardinal Ritter pulls away from host to win 33rd Troy tournament title

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

TROY, Mo. — Cardinal Ritter's girls basketball team almost let a double-digit lead completely slip away late in the first half Saturday.

But the youthful Lions never lost their composure and pulled away late for a 68-51 victory against host Troy Buchanan in the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for us to be able to come in and be able to hold our own as we play against these older teams,” freshman guard Hannah Wallace said. “Getting past that (lull) makes us feel good and it reassures us that we can make it, even though we’re young.”

Wallace led four Lions in double figures with 16 points, including four 3-point goals, while fellow freshman guard Chantrel Clayton added 15.

The Lions have won their first three games for the third time in four seasons.

“We knew that we had to work together more and that we really had to slow the game down,” Clayton said. “They did a good job rushing us when we knew we should be playing at our speed. We got back on track."

Cardinal Ritter outscored Troy (2-1, No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) by a 14-2 margin in the fourth quarter to earn the tournament championship.

Senior forward Delicia Scott scored 12 of her 13 points in the first half, including four free throws late in the second quarter as the Lions held onto the lead. Sophomore guard Mariah Maxie added 12 points.

"Everybody has to tie their shoes up and play the game, it’s just a mentality,” Cardinal Ritter coach Tony Condra said. “This was a good mental challenge for them to see where we’ve got to build. The second quarter, Troy’s maturity kicked in while our immaturity kicked in. They went on a run. We showed a lot of poise. We’re only going to get better from here."

Senior guard Makenna DeClue led Troy with 12 points and junior guard Jordan Starkey added 11 while freshman forward Lily Robinson added 10.

Trojans junior guard Gabi Cook also connected on a pair of 3-pointers. By making 21 3-pointers in just two tournament games, the Trojans set a new tournament record.

The previous high for threes by a team at the event was 18 by Holt in 2015.

“I think it shows that we work really hard and we always fight as hard as we can,” Cook said. “Today we got better as a team defensively and I think we just need to get it together with our offense now. I think we grew today, for sure.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports