Cardinal Ritter pulls away from host to win 33rd Troy tournament title

TROY, Mo. — Cardinal Ritter's girls basketball team almost let a double-digit lead completely slip away late in the first half Saturday.

But the youthful Lions never lost their composure and pulled away late for a 68-51 victory against host Troy Buchanan in the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for us to be able to come in and be able to hold our own as we play against these older teams,” freshman guard Hannah Wallace said. “Getting past that (lull) makes us feel good and it reassures us that we can make it, even though we’re young.”

Wallace led four Lions in double figures with 16 points, including four 3-point goals, while fellow freshman guard Chantrel Clayton added 15.

The Lions have won their first three games for the third time in four seasons.

“We knew that we had to work together more and that we really had to slow the game down,” Clayton said. “They did a good job rushing us when we knew we should be playing at our speed. We got back on track."

Cardinal Ritter outscored Troy (2-1, No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) by a 14-2 margin in the fourth quarter to earn the tournament championship.