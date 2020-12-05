Cardinal Ritter pulls away from host to win 33rd Troy tournament title

Cardinal Ritter's Delecia Scott moves in for a layup during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.
Troy's Makenna DeClue fouls Cardinal Ritter's Hannah Wallace during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Mariah Maxie puts up a jump shot during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Kinsey Dueker battles for rebound during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Chantrel Clayton dribbles the ball during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Kinsey Dueker guards Cardinal Ritter's Ai'Naya Williams during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Morgan Shields guards Cardinal Ritter's Hannah Wallace during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Chantrel Clayton drives to the basket during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Makenna DeClue drives in for a layup during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Morgan Shields looks for the ball during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Lily Robinson watches her shot during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Gabi Cook breaks to the basket during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Makenna DeClue goes in for a layup during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Gabi Cook and Cardinal Ritter's Delecia Scott battle for a rebound during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Kinsey Dueker goes up for a shot during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Jordan Starkey drives along the baseline during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Kinsey Dueker takes aim during the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational girls championship basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Troy High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
TROY, Mo. — Cardinal Ritter's girls basketball team almost let a double-digit lead completely slip away late in the first half Saturday.
But the youthful Lions never lost their composure and pulled away late for a 68-51 victory against host Troy Buchanan in the championship game of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for us to be able to come in and be able to hold our own as we play against these older teams,” freshman guard Hannah Wallace said. “Getting past that (lull) makes us feel good and it reassures us that we can make it, even though we’re young.”
Wallace led four Lions in double figures with 16 points, including four 3-point goals, while fellow freshman guard Chantrel Clayton added 15.
The Lions have won their first three games for the third time in four seasons.
“We knew that we had to work together more and that we really had to slow the game down,” Clayton said. “They did a good job rushing us when we knew we should be playing at our speed. We got back on track."
Cardinal Ritter outscored Troy (2-1, No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) by a 14-2 margin in the fourth quarter to earn the tournament championship.
Senior forward Delicia Scott scored 12 of her 13 points in the first half, including four free throws late in the second quarter as the Lions held onto the lead. Sophomore guard Mariah Maxie added 12 points.