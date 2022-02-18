Carlyle, Alton Marquette claim regional championships

Emma Meyer knew she had to pick up the pace.

The Carlyle High sophomore forward scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Carlyle to a 51-39 win over Father McGivney in the Class 1A Carlyle Regional final girls basketball game Friday.

The Indians (26-7) claimed their first regional title since 2008 and will face Jacksonville Routt (19-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Bunker Hill Sectional semifinal.

Carlyle led by just two points at halftime before stretching its lead to as much as 15 points.

"We did all the things that we needed to do in the second half," Meyer said. "In the first half, we didn't hustle as much as we should have. It got better."

Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn was happy with her team once it got going over the final 16 minutes.

"We made some halftime adjustments," Kuhn said. "The defense was really lacking. And that's been our bread and butter. The defense gets our offense going. We started to trap and started to pressure, it picked up the tempo and we really got going."

The Indians have started four freshmen and a sophomore at times. Midway through the final period Friday, there were five freshmen on the court.

"I don't think too many teams around the state can say that," Kuhn noted.

Carlyle compiled a 14-54 record over the previous three seasons but has turned things around with this kiddie corps. The Indians will record their first winning season since the 2013-2014 team went 15-11.

"These girls have bought in from day one," Kuhn said. "We knew the potential this group has and we're starting to play some better basketball."

Father McGivney finished 24-9.

Alton Marquette 65, Staunton 48: Senior Chloe White scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Explorers to victory in the Class 2A Roxana Regional final.

Marquette (26-6), which has won 15 in a row, will face Illini West (30-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Waverly Sectional semifinal.

Senior Abby Williams added 10 points to the winning attack.

Williams, a four-year starter, claimed the first regional title of her career in her last attempt.

"When the game was over, I was so happy I almost started crying," Williams said. "I've been hoping to do this for a long time."

The Explorers claimed their first regional crown since 2018.

