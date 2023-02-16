EDWARDSVILLE — Shooters must shoot.

That’s the message Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn gave sophomore guard Sophia Hoffmann, and Hoffmann listened.

“At halftime I looked her straight in the eye and I think I might have even pointed at her,” Kuhn said. “I said, ‘You’re the best player on this court. You’re going to shoot the ball. I don’t care if you miss every single one. Your time will come. It did.”

The 5-foot-5 guard drained a 3-pointer with 2 minutes and 50 seconds remaining to give the Indians their first lead since late in the first quarter.

Hoffmann finished with a team-high 13 points to spark Caryle to a 52-46 victory over the Father McGivney Griffins on Thursday night in the Class 1A Metro-East Lutheran Regional championship game that was played before a full house.

“Wow. Wow,” Kuhn said. “I’ll tell you what, this might be the most calm I’ve been in this type of situation. We were so well prepared, but I felt like our kids weren’t playing the way they were supposed to play. They were super hesitant. Once they relaxed and put the ball where it was supposed to go … things just fell into place.”

The game was a rematch from the regional title tilt last year, which the Indians also won.

“I just kept shooting,” Hoffman said. “I knew they would start to go in. I’m glad they did.”

Caryle (26-4) advanced to the play Hardin Calhoun at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Jacksonville Routt Sectional.

The Griffins finished 29-4.

“Our girls played hard,” coach Jeff Oller said. “We just made too many turnovers. We knew it would be a physical game coming in. It came down to execution, and they had a little better execution in the fourth than we did and they won the game. That was the difference.”

Earlier this season, Father McGivney scored a 51-50 last-second victory over the visiting Indians.

“That Dec. 3 game was kind of a flame to light us all year round,” Kuhn said.

Father McGivney took a 6-4 lead at the 1:50 mark of the first quarter on a layup by junior Emily Robinson.

The Griffins led 8-4 after the first quarter.

A 3-point basket by senior Mary Harkins, who led Father McGivney with 13 points, gave the Griffins a 17-9 lead.

“I felt like we had an opportunity there to stretch it a little bit but we didn’t,” Oller said. “They kept fighting to get back in it.”

Indeed. Carlyle took advantage.

“We went on a big run,” Kuhn. “I was happy to just be down by one at halftime.”

The Indians whittled it down to trail 21-20 at halftime.

“I don’t think we played a very good first half,” Kuhn said. “Our effort and hustle plays kept us in the game.

In the first half, Carlyle had 14 turnovers to 12 for the Griffins. Both teams made 7 of 19 shots in the half.

Sophomore forward Jacie Persing ended the scoring in the third quarter when she hit a basket for Carlyle with 3:23 left. Father McGivney took a 30-28 lead into the final quarter.

Carlyle trailed 33-30 with 6:03 to play. Persing scored the Indians’ next seven points. An old-fashioned three-point play gave the Indians a 37-35 lead with 4:13 to play.

“I was feeling good there,” Persing said. “I wanted to give it my all for my team. I just felt like it was time to turn it on. When I think that, I usually do that.”

Kuhn was not surprised by the scoring outburst.

“She probably should have been our fifth starter,” Kuhn said. “She had a back injury earlier in the season and kind of became our sixth man. That’s what make this team special. We’ve got four or five kids who can go off every night.”

Junior Sami Oller, who finished with 12 points, was fouled when she scored a basket. Her free throw tied the game at 39.

Enter Hoffmann. Her 3-pointer put Carlyle back on top.

“I got open there,” Hoffman said. “So, I shot. I was so glad it went in. This was such a big game for our team. We really wanted to win it. We’ve worked hard all year and to this is just special.”

Down the stretch, Carlyle canned 8 of 10 free-throw opportunities to stave off the Griffins. For the game, the Indians converted 13 of 16 free throws.

In the fourth quarter, Carlyle hit 7 of 10 field-goal attempts. For the game, the Indians made 17 of 42 attempts.

“These kids played their rear ends off, plain and simple,” Kuhn said.

The Griffins finished with 16 of 42 shooting.

For the game, Father McGivney committed 27 turnovers. The Indians had 23 turnovers.

“It was a tough way to end,” Oller said. “It was a tough regional. We did a lot of special things this year. It just didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”

Class 1A Metro-East Lutheran Regional, final: Carlyle 52, Father McGivney 46