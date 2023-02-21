JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Carlyle High sophomore Sophia Hoffmann didn’t want a repeat of last season.

“It was just remembering the feeling of last year when we lost that first round of sectionals, just the disappointment after that game,” Hoffmann said. “I didn't want to feel that again.”

Hoffmann did her part, sparking a fourth quarter rally as Carlyle pulled away from Hardin Calhoun 54-45 in a Class 1A girls basketball sectional semifinal at Jacksonville Routt Catholic on Tuesday night.

Hoffmann scored 16 points, including seven crucial ones early in the fourth, to lead Carlyle (28-5). Emma Meyer, playing the entire fourth quarter with four fouls, added 13 points and Raelyn Harris scored 11 points.

“Going into this game, we wanted to wear them out,” Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn said. “We wanted to make this an 84-foot game and I thought it was pretty obvious during the fourth quarter that the pressure had kind of worn them out there.”

Carlyle will play Okawville (30-4), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings and No. 2 in the Class 1A state rankings, for the sectional championship on at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Audrey Gilman scored 15 points and Kate Zipprich scored 10 more for Calhoun (25-9). The 6-foot-1 duo presented a challenge for the smaller Indians all game with blocked shots and numerous altered shots.

Calhoun appeared to be set up to run away with it in the third quarter, finishing the frame on an 8-0 run.

Jaelyn Hill’s jumper with 2 minutes left in the third gave the Warriors their first lead and Lila Simon added four more points to extend the lead to 37-31.

“I had to call a timeout because I thought our body language was trash,” Kuhn said. “We just didn't believe in ourselves at that point, and kudos to them, they went on a little run and came out of halftime ready to go and they definitely had the momentum. But the thing with this group is we've got so many kids on any given night that she got to step up and be that spark for us.”

But perhaps bigger than the score was Meyer and Mati Stanart getting their fourth fouls within 17 seconds of each other during the run. Neither picked up a fifth foul while playing big minutes in the fourth.

“Obviously having Emma Meyer on the court is game changing with how big they are,” Kuhn said of the 5-foot-11 junior, the Indians’ tallest player. “So, she had to be in the game.”

Hoffmann, the Indians’ leading scorer, finally caught fire in the fourth with an early bucket and a 3-pointer. Meyer followed with back-to-back baskets and a dish to Harris to quickly give Carlyle a 47-43 lead midway through the fourth.

“We definitely controlled the tempo and pushed them,” Meyer said. “They got really tired and started having turnovers and then we took advantage of that.”

Carlyle iced the game from the free-throw line.

“I think just continuing to play hard,” Hoffmann said. “Being down six, just getting over that and keep playing hard through the whole thing.”

Stanart had a 3-pointer to stake Carlyle out to an early lead and Hoffmann and Harris hit back-to-back triples to extend the lead to double-digits. Harris finished the opening quarter with a putback to give the Indians a 17-7 lead.

Calhoun used its size to get back into the game in the second quarter. Zipprich led the charge with eight points and the Warriors capitalized on a frenzied sequence to end the half that involved multiple turnovers and led to a Hill layup to cut the Carlyle lead to 26-21 at halftime.

Carlyle has won 15 of its last 17 games with both of those losses coming to conference rival Okawville.

Kuhn, an Okawville alum, knows her team will have a tough test Thursday at the Rocket Dome in Jacksonville.

“They're a talented group,” Kuhn said. “But this is why you play in the postseason. We know what we need to do. We got to limit our turnovers, we got to come out and pressure, and if we do those things, we give ourselves a chance to kind of take Goliath down on Thursday night.”

Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional, semifinal: Carlyle 54, Hardin Calhoun 45