Cavato's second-half surge helps Ursuline beat Notre Dame for Duchesne title

ST. CHARLES — Very little went right for Maria Cavato and the Ursuline girls basketball in the first half against Notre Dame on Monday.
Cavato had one field goal and missed all three of her free-throw attempts as the Bears trailed 18-16 at halftime.
But little went wrong the rest of the way for Cavato and the Bears. The junior guard scored 11 points in the second half, one point more than her opponents, as Ursuline defeated Notre Dame 43-28 to claim the 43rd Annual Duchesne Holiday Invitational championship.
The Bears captured the title in their first appearance in the event.
"It was a rough start for us today," Cavato said. "We were not ready at the start of the game. The first thing Coach (Jeff Stevens) told us at halftime was to keep our heads up and stay positive. We were ready to go in the second half and played the way we are capable of playing."
Notre Dame took a 21-19 lead early in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Sammi Preiss. The Rebels had a chance to extend the lead to four on an uncontested layup. But they missed and did not score again until a basket by Lydia Klutho was 10 seconds left in the third.
In the meantime, the Bears went on a 10-0 run, with Cavato scoring six consecutive points and then feeding Hannah Scherzinger for a bucket.
"Maria really stepped it up for us today," Stevens said. "She had struggled in the first two games of the tournament but she had a good practice yesterday and carried it over today."
Scherzinger was the one player who did not struggle at all in Ursuline's three tournament contests. She had 33 points in an 88-25 opening-round win over Hazelwood East in which the Bears scored 55 points in the first half. Scherzinger had 20 points in a 45-20 win over Mehlville and added 20 more Monday.
"I love playing with Hannah," Cavato said. "She is very talented but at the same time she is very unselfish. She does the little things you need to be a winning team."
Scherzinger scored eight points in the fourth quarter as the Bears extended their lead.
"Hannah can score but her defense is another element of her game," Stevens said. ""We like to get out and go and we rely on our defense to make that happen. We switched to a man-to-man defense in the second half today and that worked well."
It was the fourth successive win for the Bears, who opened the season with two losses.
"We are ready for some more wins," said Cavato, whose team defeated St. Joseph's Acacemy prior to the tournament. "I think this tournament might give us the push we need."
Ursuline has beaten Notre Dame in 10 consecutive meetings.
Lydia Klutho had 12 points to pace the Rebels, who defeated Granite City (44-40) and Duchesne (51-20) to advance to the championship. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rebels, who lost their first five games of the season.
"We were relieved to be winning at halftime because we did not play well in the first half," Notre Dame coach Patti Perkins said. "But they turned it on in the second half. We ran out of gas and they turned on the gas."