Christeson comes off the bench to spark Civic Memorial past O'Fallon

BETHALTO — Claire Christeson is a firm believer in the power of positivity.
That good attitude paid dividends Friday as the sophomore center came off the bench to spark Civic Memorial to a 56-41 win over O'Fallon in the Civic Memorial Shootout.
“I'm just out there trying to make my family happy,” Christeson said. “They make me work so hard. (Civic Memorial coach) Jonathan Denney gets on my back but he just does it to make me a better person, a better player and everything. I feel like if I can work and do it with positivity, everyone starts to feed off of it.”
Christeson, who entered the game averaging seven points, doubled that total with a team-high 14 points for the Eagles (11-0, No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings).
Civic Memorial held a 24-16 lead at halftime before Christeson went to work in the third with a trio of buckets in quick order to help the Eagles put the game out of reach.
“It's just a big game,” Denney said. “When you're not getting a big game out of (senior forward Anna) Hall and (senior guard Kourtland) Tyus, but you've got a kid like Claire that can carry the weight, it bodes well for the future.”
Hall, who has signed to play at Missouri Southern, scored 12 points in the win.
All but two of those points came in the second half after she broke out from under a tough O'Fallon defensive effort aimed at her. Christeson and Hall led the way as nine different Eagles scored in the victory.
“I thought our kids held the rope and did a nice job of grinding this game out,” Denney said. “It was a nice win over a really good Southwestern Conference team.”
Each team played without a key cog. Civic Memorial was without junior guard Harper Buhs, who suffered an ACL injury against Highland and will miss the rest of the season.
“I just tried to make a difference because I know everyone struggles at some point,” said Christeson, who had six points at halftime to go along with Tyus and Hall's combined seven. “I know everybody is going to have their struggles, so that's why I try to have a good attitude.”
A big piece on offense was missing for O'Fallon as 6-foot junior post player Ameila Bell (14.6 points per game) sat out due to concussion protocol.
“We knew our size was going to be at a disadvantage with Amelia tonight,” O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. “We tried to just junk it up a little bit and go box-and-one on Anna in the first half. We did hold her to those two first-half points.”
O'Fallon (8-1, No. 3 LS) played the second of a stretch of 12 games away from home, which will be followed up by more at the upcoming Mascoutah Holiday Tournament.
Freshman guard Shannon Dowell led the Panthers with 10 points.
Breese Central 48, Alton Marquette 38 — The Panthers overcame a 10-point third-quarter deficit to knock off the Explorers.
Breese Central (7-2) won its third in a row thanks to a big finish.
Alton Marquette (8-4) led 33-23 late in the third quarter before the Cougars offense turned it on.
Central rallied and ended the contest on a 25-5 Central run, including a 17-3 fourth-quarter advantage.
Senior Grace Boeschen, who earned player of the game honors, led Central with 13 points.
Marquette sophomore guard Adrenna Snipes led all scorers with 20 points.