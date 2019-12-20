Christeson comes off the bench to spark Civic Memorial past O'Fallon

BETHALTO — Claire Christeson is a firm believer in the power of positivity.

That good attitude paid dividends Friday as the sophomore center came off the bench to spark Civic Memorial to a 56-41 win over O'Fallon in the Civic Memorial Shootout.

“I'm just out there trying to make my family happy,” Christeson said. “They make me work so hard. (Civic Memorial coach) Jonathan Denney gets on my back but he just does it to make me a better person, a better player and everything. I feel like if I can work and do it with positivity, everyone starts to feed off of it.”

Christeson, who entered the game averaging seven points, doubled that total with a team-high 14 points for the Eagles (11-0, No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings).

Civic Memorial held a 24-16 lead at halftime before Christeson went to work in the third with a trio of buckets in quick order to help the Eagles put the game out of reach.

“It's just a big game,” Denney said. “When you're not getting a big game out of (senior forward Anna) Hall and (senior guard Kourtland) Tyus, but you've got a kid like Claire that can carry the weight, it bodes well for the future.”

Hall, who has signed to play at Missouri Southern, scored 12 points in the win.

All but two of those points came in the second half after she broke out from under a tough O'Fallon defensive effort aimed at her. Christeson and Hall led the way as nine different Eagles scored in the victory.

“I thought our kids held the rope and did a nice job of grinding this game out,” Denney said. “It was a nice win over a really good Southwestern Conference team.”