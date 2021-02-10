Civey returns to form as Lutheran St. Charles edges closer to conference title

ST. PETERS — Ava Civey got back to feeling more like herself Wednesday.

During Lutheran St. Charles’ 49-24 win over Duchesne Wednesday at home, Civey — a senior guard — had almost as any points by the end of the first quarter (nine) as she did in her last two full games combined (10). She scored four points in a recent loss to Fort Zumwalt west and added six in a Feb. 4 win over Duchesne.

“I definitely went through a dry spell for those two games and it sucked,” Civey said. “It definitely feels better to start scoring again. I really feel like I’m helping the team again. I think everyone can’t help but feel better when everyone’s in a better mood when everyone’s scoring.”

As the lead for Lutheran St. Charles (15-6, No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) grew, so did Civey’s individual total.

A 33-11 halftime lead grew to more than 30 points in the fourth quarter as Civey added a final basket early in the quarter to make the lead 45-14 to begin the turbo clock. She wound up with 17 to lead Lutheran.

Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said that, while it was nice to see Civey regain her scoring touch, the team winning its 11th game in its last 12 contests came about just as the others did – via a team effort.