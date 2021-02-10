Civey returns to form as Lutheran St. Charles edges closer to conference title

ST. PETERS — Ava Civey got back to feeling more like herself Wednesday.
During Lutheran St. Charles’ 49-24 win over Duchesne Wednesday at home, Civey — a senior guard — had almost as any points by the end of the first quarter (nine) as she did in her last two full games combined (10). She scored four points in a recent loss to Fort Zumwalt west and added six in a Feb. 4 win over Duchesne.
“I definitely went through a dry spell for those two games and it sucked,” Civey said. “It definitely feels better to start scoring again. I really feel like I’m helping the team again. I think everyone can’t help but feel better when everyone’s in a better mood when everyone’s scoring.”
As the lead for Lutheran St. Charles (15-6, No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) grew, so did Civey’s individual total.
A 33-11 halftime lead grew to more than 30 points in the fourth quarter as Civey added a final basket early in the quarter to make the lead 45-14 to begin the turbo clock. She wound up with 17 to lead Lutheran.
Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said that, while it was nice to see Civey regain her scoring touch, the team winning its 11th game in its last 12 contests came about just as the others did – via a team effort.
“We know Duchesne is going to play hard, be physical and give us a good challenge,” Luttschwager said. “We know we’re going to have to work for it. That’s good for us. That’s what we want right now. We have multiple kids that can score and there will be nights where she can find transition baskets. It depends on how the flow of the game is going. If we’re able to pound it inside, that’s where we’re going to score. If they help in, we can kick it out and our guards cane get better shots. We can score a lot off our defense, which Ava is a big part of for us.”
After Civey, sophomore forward Megan Aulbert added 10 points.
Aulbert said that it feels great to see Civey back in the driver’s seat. Especially after she tallied four straight games of 20-plus points prior to her dry spell.
“When she wasn’t scoring, everybody rallied around her,” Aulbert said. “Her ability to find the basket is so important to us, so tonight just felt great to have her out there doing what she does best.”
Duchesne (8-12) was led by six points form sophomore guard Taylor Meers.
The win also puts Lutheran on the precipice of another outright Archdiocesan Athletic Association title. The Cougars are 8-0 have a two-game lead on Rosati-Kain, who Lutheran plays Thursday with a shot at the outright title.
It has been three years and one day since Lutheran’s last conference loss. That came at the hands of O’Fallon Christian. In between, the Cougars have won two conference titles and 28 straight conference games.
“I think success in the conference is always the goal,” Luttschwager said. “We know we’re going to have to go out, work hard and take nothing for granted to achieve our goals. It (the conference) is full of tough teams, so to have this level of success means a lot.”
Aulbert agreed with her coach.
“We took from the last time that we played them that we have to keep working hard and we can’t let our guard down if we’re going to get what we want,” said Aulbert of the pending title. “We know Duchesne is going to be hungry and ready to come get a win. It’s big to be able to come out as a team and play so well against a team we know would love nothing more than to knock us off.”