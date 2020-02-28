Civey's spark helps Lutheran St. Charles earn district title

WINFIELD — Ava Civey was ready.

The Lutheran St. Charles junior was averaging just under four points per game when she stepped onto the court for the first time at the start of the third quarter against Hermann in the Class 3 District 8 Tournament championship.

But the moment was not too big for Civey, who sparked Lutheran St. Charles as soon as she came off the bench.

The guard grabbed a pair of key rebounds on consecutive possessions, then drained a 3-pointer and added a jumper down the stretch to kick-start the Cougars' final run in a 52-46 victory over the Bearcats on Friday at Winfield High.

“There is a lot of pressure involved, but this is what we train for,” said Civey, who finished with eight points. “We have to be prepared to go in and I am really confident in all my teammates. They really allowed me to do what I needed to do.”

Civey and the Cougars gained some revenge after the Bearcats knocked them off in last year's district title game, 72-68 in overtime.

“You certainly remember that, but this is a different team and a different year,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “I really feel like the girls came through in the end because they stuck together and played for each other.”