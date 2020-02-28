Civey's spark helps Lutheran St. Charles earn district title

WINFIELD — Ava Civey was ready.
The Lutheran St. Charles junior was averaging just under four points per game when she stepped onto the court for the first time at the start of the third quarter against Hermann in the Class 3 District 8 Tournament championship.
But the moment was not too big for Civey, who sparked Lutheran St. Charles as soon as she came off the bench.
The guard grabbed a pair of key rebounds on consecutive possessions, then drained a 3-pointer and added a jumper down the stretch to kick-start the Cougars' final run in a 52-46 victory over the Bearcats on Friday at Winfield High.
“There is a lot of pressure involved, but this is what we train for,” said Civey, who finished with eight points. “We have to be prepared to go in and I am really confident in all my teammates. They really allowed me to do what I needed to do.”
Civey and the Cougars gained some revenge after the Bearcats knocked them off in last year's district title game, 72-68 in overtime.
“You certainly remember that, but this is a different team and a different year,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “I really feel like the girls came through in the end because they stuck together and played for each other.”
Lutheran St. Charles advanced to the Class 3 sectional round, which is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Howell Central. The Cougars will face the District 7 tournament champion, which will be crowned when Trinity (14-8) plays Lutheran North (16-10) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tied at 32 heading to the fourth quarter, Lutheran St. Charles (21-4) used a barrage from long range and a bevy of free throws to stave off Hermann.
Civey nailed her only three of the night and tacked on a jumper to put the Cougars ahead for good 39-37 with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining.
Free throws proved vital down the stretch as Lutheran St. Charles made 11 of 14 in the final quarter. The Cougars outscored the Bearcats 20-14 in the fourth.
“I really feel like she was our MVP tonight, I do,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “She got in there and got us going. I really feel like we played well and got things done that we wanted to do, but (Civey) played such a big role.”
Senior guard Jada Lindesmith led Lutheran St. Charles with a game-high 20 points and fellow senior guard Colleen Preusser added 11.
“I think we played together very well down the stretch and we were picking ourselves up,” Lindesmith said. “It was awesome to see her (Civey) step up. We want all the best for our teammates and it's great when they have a hand in our success.”
Lutheran St. Charles appeared headed for a runaway win after it burst out to an 11-2 advantage with 2:30 left in the first. But the Bearcats closed the gap to 14-11 with a 9-3 spurt.
Hermann hung tough the rest of the way in a back-and-forth contest, which featured 17 lead changes and eight ties.
The Bearcats (20-8) simply ran out of time.
“It was just one of those games where you knew it would be back and forth and you would have loved to see three or four more minutes on the clock,” Hermann coach Andy Emmons said. “I think if that was the case, we might have had a chance to make another run.”
Senior guard Quincy Erickson led Hermann with 16 points. Junior guard Hannah Grosse chipped in 11.