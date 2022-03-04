Civic Memorial can't overcome size disadvantage in 3A state semifinal loss to Mundelein Carmel

NORMAL, Ill. — Kelbie Zupan was well aware she and her Civic Memorial teammates would be at a size disadvantage Friday morning in their Class 3A girls basketball state semifinal against Mundelein Carmel.

But the point really hit home minutes before the contest when the captains from each team met with the referees.

"Standing in front of those girls, I had to look way up," Zupan said. "It was definitely intimidating."

That intimidation carried into the game.

Carmel used the one-two punch of Grace Sullivan and Jordan Wood to roll to a 51-24 victory at Redbird Arena.

Civic Memorial (32-5), which had a nine-game winning streak snapped, was scheduled to play Morton (28-6) in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Corsairs (27-7), in search of their first title, advanced to take on LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (33-2) in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Eagles turned in a gutsy effort against Carmel but simply didn't have the size to stay within striking distance.

Sullivan, who stands 6-foot-4 and is headed to Bucknell University, had 18 points and nine rebounds, both game highs. Wood, 6-5 and bound for Michigan State, added 10 points.

"You know they're tall," Civic Memorial junior guard Aubree Wallace said. "But when you get out there and actually see it, it's like, 'Wow, now that's tall.' "

The 5-foot-3 Wallace led the Eagles with eight points. She had three steals and held her own against players more than a foot taller.

The Corsairs pounded the ball inside at every opportunity and outscored Civic Memorial 40-6 in the paint.

"We're used to playing against size," Civic Memorial junior Olivia Durbin said. "But we've never seen anybody this tall before."

Durbin and Zupan, at 5-8, were the Eagles' tallest starters.

Carmel junior Mia Gillies, the shorty on the front line at a mere 6-1, added five points and four rebounds to the winning attack.

"Big is just big," Wallace said. "They forced us to rush shots. We did all we could."

Wallace got Civic Memorial team off to a quick start.

She recorded a steal on the first possession of the game and then drilled a 3-pointer just seconds later.

"It was great," Wallace said. "The crowd started going — then (Carmel) started getting into the paint and everything kind of fell apart."

Sullivan said the early bomb served as a wakeup call for the Corsairs.

"It flipped our brains to put the pedal to the metal," Sullivan said.

Civic Memorial scored a season low in points, eclipsing the 28 it scored Dec. 26 in a loss to Whitfield in the Visitation Christmas Tournament.

The Eagles went the entire game without recording successive baskets. They hit on just 10 of 44 shots from the field, including 4 of 26 from 3-point range.

"Offensively, we got out of sync a little bit," Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot said. "I know we shot (22.7 percent) and when you do that against a quality ballclub like Carmel, it's going to catch up with you."

Civic Memorial stayed even throughout most of the first quarter and took an 8-7 lead on a jumper by Durbin with 4 minutes 4 seconds left in the period.

But the skyscraping duo of Wood and Sullivan answered to put their team up for good.

Carmel, a Catholic school based in the western Chicago suburb of Mundelein, scored the final five points of the first half to take a 24-12 lead into the break. It went on a 12-0 run to close out the third quarter while the Eagles missed 11 shots in a row.

Durbin finished with seven points. Meredith Brueckner added four points off the bench for the Eagles.

The Eagles set a school record for most wins in a season on their way to their first state semifinal berth. They won their first 13 games of the season and won 17 of their previous 18 heading to Normal.

"The support from the community, just everybody, as you go through town, they're excited, they're proud," Arbuthnot said. "This is a special group and we're in a special time right now."

