Civic Memorial hits nine 3-pointers to beat Triad, clinch MVC championship

BETHALTO — Civic Memorial sank nine 3-pointers Thursday and needed every one of them.

The Eagles built a 21-point lead in the third quarter, but had to hold on for dear life in a 56-47 victory over Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Junior Olivia Durbin led the long-range attack, going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with a game-high 16 points.

“I didn’t know I was 4-for-6,” Durbin said, cracking a smile of satisfaction. “If you’re open, just shoot it. I owe it all to my teammates, really. They’re the ones getting me open. I’m just doing my job. Everything felt smooth. I wasn’t thinking about it. If I just play my game and shoot it, it goes in.”

Junior Aubree Wallace scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers. Senior Kelbie Zupan and sophomore Avari Combes had one 3-pointer apiece.

The victory clinched the MVC championship for the Eagles (23-3, 8-0), who extended their winning streak to eight. Civic Memorial has won 14 in a row against Triad (15-9, 5-3).

“We got really lax in that second half. We got choppy and they turned the heat up on us a little bit,” Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot said.

The Eagles led 47-26 with a little over one minute to play in the third quarter, only to see the Knights whittle the deficit to 51-47 with 1 minute 44 seconds remaining in the game.

“We just didn’t handle it as well as we had been handling it,” Arbuthnot said. “I’ve got to hand it to (Triad). They didn’t quit. They got down big and kept coming back. We need to do a better job of responding. But these kids deserve anything they earn because they’re such a class act. I’m very proud of them.”

Triad coach Josh Hunt was equally proud of his players. Appearing to be on the brink of being blown out, the Knights were in contention until the final moments of the game. The Eagles finally clinched the outcome on a layup by freshman Meredith Brueckner and a basket by Zupan.

“They shot the lights out,” Hunt said of the Eagles. “They’re obviously good shooters. We could have folded up the tent after we got down 20, but we fought and got it down to four. I love our girls. Their effort and enthusiasm they play with every game is tremendous.”

Senior Kendall Chigas led Triad with 14 points. Junior Sami Hartoin had 13 points and three 3-pointers and senior Reagan Chigas had 12 points.

The Knights used a 13-0 run that began in the third quarter and extended into the fourth quarter, shaving Civic Memorial’s advantage to 47-39 with 5:17 left.

A nice feed under the basket from Durbin to senior Emily Williams led to a layup that stemmed the tide and made it 49-39. But a 3-pointer by senior Avery Bohnenstiehl and a basket by Regan Chigas made it 49-44 at the 3:43 mark.

Zupan followed with a twisting layup in the lane that made it 51-44 ahead of Hartoin’s 3-pointer. It proved to be Triad’s final basket, however.

Hunt credited Durbin.

“She’s a lights-out shooter,” he said. “She’s tremendous. Her and Wallace are phenomenal and Zupan is healthy now. They’re dangerous. They’re going to be the No. 1 seed in our sub-sectional. That being said, I think they know who we are.”

Williams and Brueckner had seven points apiece for Civic Memorial.

Durbin was particularly happy to have a big game on senior night.

“I love these seniors,” she said. “They’re so fun to play with. They’re really good leaders.”

Senior Claire Christeson, who suffered an ACL tear before the season opened, was given an honorable start. She possessed the opening tipoff and was removed one second into the game.

Christeson returned in the final seconds of the game. Triad fouled her intentionally so she could shoot free throws. She made one of two attempts — her first point of the season.

Christeson has signed with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

