Civic Memorial holds off Highland to take command of MVC race

Highland got a steal from Ashlyn Klucker in the final minute and the Bulldogs called time out to play for the last shot. The plan was to get Kronk free for a 3-pointer. She zipped past a screen with 9 seconds left, but stumbled to the court as the pass sailed out of bounds.

"We actually had exactly what we wanted," Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. "She was going to be open. We were going for the win down (by) two."

Civic Memorial sophomore Kelbie Zupan hit a foul shot with three ticks on the clock and Ellie Brown's half-court 3-point heave was off the mark.

"We just couldn't find the bottom of the basket in the second half when we needed to," Hamilton said.

The Civic Memorial program is in the process of returning to normalcy after long-time coach Jonathan Denney and assistant Julianne Green collectively decided to step down due to incidents during the State Farm Classic in Bloomington over the Christmas break.

"Coach Denney was a great coach and I respect these coaches too," Tyus said. "(But) it's hard to replace a great coach like that."