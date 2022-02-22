Civic Memorial holds off Mount Vernon rally to reach sectional final

BETHALTO — Home cooking sure suits the Civic Memorial girls basketball team.

The Eagles, playing a third consecutive postseason game on their own floor, raced away to a big first-half lead, saw much of it slip away, then made clutch plays down the stretch and defeated Mount Vernon 57-45 in the semifinals of the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional before a large crowd.

Junior Olivia Durbin, once again, led the way with 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Eagles (30-4), who advanced to meet Mattoon (28-2) in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Green Wave defeated Triad in the other semifinal.

“This was fun,” said Durbin, who has scored 64 points in the playoffs. “There were lots of people here, too. That was nerve-wracking.”

Emotions are only going to get higher against the talented Green Wave, who rely heavily on Loyola Chicago recruit Mallory Ramage.

“They’ve got that pretty good player,” Durbin said. “We’re just going to focus a lot on her and focus on everyone else. We’ll play our game.”

Senior Kelbie Zupan scored nine points for the Eagles, doing most of her damage from the free-throw line, where she was 7 for 10.

Senior Claire Heinzman had 14 points to lead the Rams (25-5), while senior Jacie Dees had 10 points. Mount Vernon, which trailed 32-13 midway through the second quarter, got within 34-22 at halftime and 48-44 in the fourth quarter.

But Civic Memorial closed with a 9-1 run in the final 1 minute and 53 seconds, a drive started by freshman Meredith Brueckner’s layup.

Sophomore Avari Combes followed with a steal at midcourt. After a timeout, Brueckner was fouled and made one of two attempts from the line to make it 51-44. Rams senior Dazaria James made a free throw to make it 51-45, but junior Aubree Wallace sealed the game for the Eagles with two free throws that made it 53-45 at the 49-second mark.

“I knew they had a run in them. They’re a real good ballclub,” Eagles coach Mike Arbuthnot said of the Rams. “They’ve won 25 ballgames. We came out hot and Durbin kind of carried us there and hit some shots, then we cooled down. We went multiple minutes without scoring and they kept building into it.

“Down the stretch, we executed and had the right people handling the ball at the right time. I thought our defensive effort on 14 (Dees) and 4 (Heinzman) was good. It was just one of those ballgames that was going to be a war as far as who was going to survive. Everybody got punched up and beat up.”

The game had 33 fouls, 17 on Civic Memorial. Zupan and junior Hannah Meiser left the game in the second half with injuries, although Zupan returned after appearing to take a hit to the jaw on a rebound by senior teammate Emily Williams in the third quarter.

Zupan’s floor leadership at point guard was critical to the Eagles’ maintaining control when Mount Vernon gained momentum.

Four free throws by Dees whittled what had been a comfortable Civic Memorial lead to just 48-44, but Durbin said she remained confident.

“We knew if we got down we would be fine. Just stay together and do our roles and we would be fine,” Durbin said, crediting Arbuthnot for keeping the Eagles under control. “Arb just calmed us down. He said, ‘We’ve got this. We’re still up. We’re OK. Play your defense and buy into the offense and we’ll be fine.’ ”

Arbuthnot is looking forward to a difficult assignment against Mattoon.

“We’ll come back and get prepared for Mattoon,” he said. “We’ll show up Thursday ready to play. They’re a good ballclub. Everybody is good at this time of the year.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.