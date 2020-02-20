Civic Memorial learns from past to get past East St. Louis for 3A regional title

TROY, Ill. – Anna Hall wasn't going to let it happen again.
Two seasons ago, a promising campaign for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team ended in a Class 3A regional final loss to East St. Louis.
That wound healed a bit Thursday as Civic Memorial held East St. Louis 60-53 to capture the 3A Triad Regional title.
“That definitely left a scar on us,” Hall said. “I do think this does a lot to heal that scar. I think it was important for us seniors to do this to help wipe that away.”
Civic Memorial (27-5, No. 5 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) advanced to play Mattoon at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a Class 3A Effingham Sectional semifinal.
The Eagles exercised the two-year-old memory by surviving when Hall, their leading scorer, went to the bench with her fourth foul in the third quarter.
With two minutes left in the third quarter, freshman guard Shakara McCline converted a 3-point play to give the Flyers (15-14) a 42-41 lead.
But senior guard Kourtland Tyus responded with a basket just seconds later and Civic Memorial didn't trail again despite being without Hall's services for several minutes.
“No matter what, we just have to pick each other up,” Tyus said. “Anna went down, so somebody else stepped up. That's what good teams need to do, just pick each other up.”
Hall led the Eagles with 22 points, including four free throws in the fourth quarter.
Tyus added 15 points on big shots throughout the game.
“It was clear from the start that they were going to focus on stopping Anna,” Civic Memorial coach Jeff Ochs said. “She did manage to knock down some big shots in the end. Kourtland shot the ball well down the stretch and she handled it. She was our go-to. This was a great team effort. There were times when things looked down, but they just picked it back up. They kept lifting each other up and that was important.”
While Civic Memorial led at halftime and the end of the third quarter before pulling away, the Flyers came out the clear aggressor.
East St. Louis jumped to leads of 8-3 and 12-5 before Civic Memorial rattled off the last five points of the first quarter to close the gap.
The one-two punch of freshman guards Jailah Pelly and Shakara McCline proved to be potent as both scored 20 points for East St. Louis.
But the Flyers fell short of repeating their 42-36 victory from 2018 against the Eagles in another regional final.
“It's a work in progress and we have a really young team,” East St. Louis coach Shardae Butler said. “Civic Memorial has a good team and a good program and that is something we are building towards. We'll get there when we can keep that consistency for four quarters.”