Civic Memorial learns from past to get past East St. Louis for 3A regional title

Hall led the Eagles with 22 points, including four free throws in the fourth quarter.

Tyus added 15 points on big shots throughout the game.

“It was clear from the start that they were going to focus on stopping Anna,” Civic Memorial coach Jeff Ochs said. “She did manage to knock down some big shots in the end. Kourtland shot the ball well down the stretch and she handled it. She was our go-to. This was a great team effort. There were times when things looked down, but they just picked it back up. They kept lifting each other up and that was important.”

While Civic Memorial led at halftime and the end of the third quarter before pulling away, the Flyers came out the clear aggressor.

East St. Louis jumped to leads of 8-3 and 12-5 before Civic Memorial rattled off the last five points of the first quarter to close the gap.

The one-two punch of freshman guards Jailah Pelly and Shakara McCline proved to be potent as both scored 20 points for East St. Louis.

But the Flyers fell short of repeating their 42-36 victory from 2018 against the Eagles in another regional final.