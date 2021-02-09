Civic Memorial returns to court with win over Breese Central

BETHALTO — Tori Standefer still keeps the text message on her phone.
The Civic Memorial senior guard remembers the exact moment that she got word from coach Mike Arbuthnot that there would be a basketball season this winter.
"It's a go," Arbuthnot messaged his players.
"So happy when I saw it," explained Standefer.
Added senior Harper Buhs, "That meant get back in the gym and get to work."
Standefer and Buhs wore big smiles when they recalled the seminal moment.
"For a while, we were pretty sure we might never get the chance play again," Standefer said.
Yes. Basketball is back in Illinois for the Eagles and all the other girls and boys teams throughout the state.
Civic Memorial opened its campaign Tuesday with a 48-34 win over Breese Central.
"I'm happy to get this first one under our belt," Arbuthnot said. "We had some people step up and hit some big shots for us."
Standefer was one of those. She finished with a game-high 15 points and tallied seven of the Eagles' first 12 points.
"I think we were just excited to get on the floor and be together," Standefer said.
Central, which has reached the state tournament three times in the last 10 years, was playing for the first time in 358 days.
The Cougars were sluggish at the outset but got their footing as the game went along.
"The bottom line is Civic is a better team than us right now," Central coach Nathan Rueuter said. "Hopefully, by the end of the year, we're where they are right now. We've got a lot of work to do. But it's better than practicing against ourselves and trying to figure things out."
Rueter was in a meeting with the school's athletics director, Neil Hamon, when IHSA officials, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, gave the go-ahead for teams to begin practicing late last month.
"It was like, 'Let's get this going, we practice on Monday,' " Rueter said.
The complexion of the game has changed a bit under the pandemic rules.
There are 90-second mask timeouts during the first dead ball under five minutes of each quarter. During that time, players are allowed to remove their face coverings for a brief period.
"Time to take deep breaths," Civic Memorial senior Jackie Woelfel said
Plus, the traditional game-opening jump ball is set aside for the time being. The visiting team gets possession to start the contest before alternating possessions come into effect the rest of the way.
The Eagles lost two key players — Anna Hall (16.4 points per game) and Kourtland Tyus (13.3) — from last year's 29-6 team that lost to rival Highland in the Effingham Sectional final.
Standefer, who averaging 9.2 last season, leads the returnees.
Civic Memorial, which is 117-18 over the previous four seasons, sports a new look under Arbuthnot, who also has coaching stints at Highland and Triad on his resume.
"We want to keep the tradition going," Standefer said. "The seniors, we need to help the younger girls learn from (us) older girls."
The Eagles controlled play from the beginning, racing out to a 12-2 lead after just five minutes and 33 seconds. Standefer closed the blitz with a 3-pointer. Six-foot junior Claire Christeson added five points, including a long-range bomb that broke a scoreless tie.
Civic Memorial sophomore Olivia Durbin, who finished with 10 points, hit a triple late in the first half to pump the lead to 22-12 before Standefer's two foul shots pushed the advantage to a dozen.
The hosts put the contests away with an 8-3 rush to begin the third quarter. Buhs and Woelfel led the charge.
Breese Central, which went 22-8 last season, had trouble holding onto the ball in the early going. The Cougars committed five turnovers on their first six possessions.'
Senior Miah Weems led Central with eight points.
"Overall, I'm just excited for the opportunity to get the kids out there and play," Rueter said. "Hopefully, we can learn from this game and pick up a few things that will make us better."