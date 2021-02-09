Civic Memorial returns to court with win over Breese Central

Central, which has reached the state tournament three times in the last 10 years, was playing for the first time in 358 days.

The Cougars were sluggish at the outset but got their footing as the game went along.

"The bottom line is Civic is a better team than us right now," Central coach Nathan Rueuter said. "Hopefully, by the end of the year, we're where they are right now. We've got a lot of work to do. But it's better than practicing against ourselves and trying to figure things out."

Rueter was in a meeting with the school's athletics director, Neil Hamon, when IHSA officials, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, gave the go-ahead for teams to begin practicing late last month.

"It was like, 'Let's get this going, we practice on Monday,' " Rueter said.

The complexion of the game has changed a bit under the pandemic rules.

There are 90-second mask timeouts during the first dead ball under five minutes of each quarter. During that time, players are allowed to remove their face coverings for a brief period.

"Time to take deep breaths," Civic Memorial senior Jackie Woelfel said