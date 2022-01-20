Civic Memorial uses lights-out shooting to blow past Alton in Highland Tournament

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Olivia Durbin doesn't need a whole lot of prodding to attempt a 3-point shot.

The Civic Memorial High junior marksman has a permanent green light.

"Any time we're open, just shoot it," the 5-foot-8-inch forward said.

Explained veteran coach Mike Arbuthnot, "I want it launched."

The Eagles drilled nine long-range bombs, six in the second half, to roll past Alton, 54-38, on Thursday in the semifinal round of the 35th Highland Tournament in eastern Madison County.

Civic Memorial (20-3) will face Okawville (24-0) in the championship game of the weeklong 16-team affair at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Winning this is really important to us," said Durbin, who pumped in a game-high 20 points.

Durbin led the long-distance assault with four 3-pointers. She drilled back-to-back treys in a span of 21 seconds early in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 31-20.

Senior Kelbie Zupan, who added 11 points to the winning attack, started the second-half 3-point barrage with an NBA-distance triple from the left wing just 36 seconds into the third quarter.

"Every one of us knocked down important shots tonight," Zupan said. "We're all capable of doing it."

Junior point guard Aubree Wallace hit a pair of 3s in the second quarter to help the Eagles dig out of an early 11-2 hole.

"Anybody that watches us knows we are dangerous from (beyond) the arc," Arbuthnot said. "I'm not going to have Durbin or Kelbie pass up a three. If they get their fee set, and they're squared, I want them to shoot it. That's what we do.

The Eagles used the 3-point shot to perfection against Alton (15-4), which had won eight of its previous nine games entering the contest.

Zupan kick-started a 16-7 run over the first 5 minutes and 23 seconds of the third quarter with a 3 from well outside of the line. Durbin followed with her back-to-back treys. Zupan followed with a coast-to-coast driving layup to push the lead to 33-20.

Alton, which will play O'Fallon in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday, climbed to within 38-31 on a stick back by Jarius Powers at the outset of the final stanza.

Durbin calmly quelled the comeback with a dagger-like bomb. She added a short jumper off an offensive rebound before recording an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 46-31 cushion.

Avari Combes then added the final 3 of the game.

"We had a downfall at the first part of the game, but we stayed together and helped each other out," Zupan said.

Alton, which lost to the Eagles, 51-48, in Bethalto on Dec. 13, bolted out to an early nine-point advantage. The revenged-minded Redbirds threw the first punch, but were unable to slow down the Eagles outside attack over the final three periods.

"Seems like nothing fell for us, inside or outside," Alton coach Deserea Howard said. "After that first quarter, we let the game get a little faster than we want it too."

Civic Memorial also did a good job at the defensive end, holding Alton freshman standout Kiyoko Proctor to just four points — nine below her average.

"Our defense was really good, especially in the second half," said Durbin, who is averaging 13 points per game.

The Eagles beat Breese Central 53-48 in the quarterfinal round and also will face Mater Dei in a non-league game Monday.

The difficult stretch is designed to toughen the group for a postseason run.

"I like the way things are going right now," Durbin said.

Powers led Alton with 11 points.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.