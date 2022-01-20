Civic Memorial uses lights-out shooting to blow past Alton in Highland Tournament

Civic Memorial forward Olivia Durbin takes aim. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (left) dribbles past Alton forward Renee Raglin. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Olivia Durbin (left) stops Alton forward Jarius Powers from getting her shot off. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Olivia Durbin (right) drives to the basket as Alton forward Laila Blakeny follows her in on a breakaway. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (front) passes the ball after grappling for it with Alton center Talia Norman. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (left) shoots as Alton center Talia Norman (right) defends. At center is Alton forward Laila Blakeny. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (center) pushes through Alton players (from left) Laila Blakeny, Kiyoko Proctor, and Talia Norman as she tries to get a shot off. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (left) drives to the basket as Alton players defend. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton forward Jarius Powers (right) knocks the ball away from Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan as she tried to shoot. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton center Talia Norman keeps her eyes on the ball as she takes a free throw. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton forward Laila Blakeny (right) grabs a loose ball before Civic Memorial guard Avari Combes can. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton center Talia Norman spins around and eyes the basket before lining up a shot. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton guard Kiyoko Proctor (left) moves the ball downcourt as she is guarded by Civic Memorial guard Aubree Wallace. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Aubree Wallace moves the ball downcourt. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton forward Renee Raglin (left) and Civic Memorial guard Hannah Meiser run neck-and-neck downcourt. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton forward Laila Blakeny (left) looks to pass as Civic Memorial guard Madelyn Brueckner defends. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Aubree Wallace (left) tries to move past Alton guard Kiyoko Proctor. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton forward Laila Blakeny and several Civic Memorial players chase a loose ball. Alton played Civic Memorial in a semifinal game of the 35th Annual Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday January 20, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Senior Kelbie Zupan, who added 11 points to the winning attack, started the second-half 3-point barrage with an NBA-distance triple from the left wing just 36 seconds into the third quarter.
"Every one of us knocked down important shots tonight," Zupan said. "We're all capable of doing it."
Junior point guard Aubree Wallace hit a pair of 3s in the second quarter to help the Eagles dig out of an early 11-2 hole.
"Anybody that watches us knows we are dangerous from (beyond) the arc," Arbuthnot said. "I'm not going to have Durbin or Kelbie pass up a three. If they get their fee set, and they're squared, I want them to shoot it. That's what we do.
The Eagles used the 3-point shot to perfection against Alton (15-4), which had won eight of its previous nine games entering the contest.
Zupan kick-started a 16-7 run over the first 5 minutes and 23 seconds of the third quarter with a 3 from well outside of the line. Durbin followed with her back-to-back treys. Zupan followed with a coast-to-coast driving layup to push the lead to 33-20.
Alton, which will play O'Fallon in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday, climbed to within 38-31 on a stick back by Jarius Powers at the outset of the final stanza.
Durbin calmly quelled the comeback with a dagger-like bomb. She added a short jumper off an offensive rebound before recording an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 46-31 cushion.
Avari Combes then added the final 3 of the game.
"We had a downfall at the first part of the game, but we stayed together and helped each other out," Zupan said.
Alton, which lost to the Eagles, 51-48, in Bethalto on Dec. 13, bolted out to an early nine-point advantage. The revenged-minded Redbirds threw the first punch, but were unable to slow down the Eagles outside attack over the final three periods.
"Seems like nothing fell for us, inside or outside," Alton coach Deserea Howard said. "After that first quarter, we let the game get a little faster than we want it too."
Civic Memorial also did a good job at the defensive end, holding Alton freshman standout Kiyoko Proctor to just four points — nine below her average.
"Our defense was really good, especially in the second half," said Durbin, who is averaging 13 points per game.
The Eagles beat Breese Central 53-48 in the quarterfinal round and also will face Mater Dei in a non-league game Monday.
The difficult stretch is designed to toughen the group for a postseason run.
"I like the way things are going right now," Durbin said.
Powers led Alton with 11 points.
Highland Tournament, semifinal: Civic Memorial 54, Alton 38
John Burroughs sophomore Allie Turner scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bombers to a 49-40 win over rival MICDS in a Metro League showdown on Friday in Ladue. Burroughs has won five of its last six games.
Kiyoko Proctor hit seven 3-pointers to lead Alton to a 59-36 win over Highland in the opening round of the Highland Tournament on Saturday. She finished with a game-high 25 points. The Redbirds are 14-3 after going 2-11 last season.
