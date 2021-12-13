Civic Memorial uses strong defense down the stretch to power past Alton

BETHALTO — Aubree Wallace took notes in her head.
The junior guard for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team watched intently from the bench last season, knowing she would be playing a key role on the varsity level this time around.
A standout on the JV team, the 5-foot-3 sparkplug entered this campaign fully prepared to make a big splash.
"I wanted to be ready when it was my turn," Wallace said.
She sure was on Monday night.
Wallace canned a pair of tiebreaking free throws with 36 seconds left to lift the Eagles to a hard-fought 51-48 win over Alton in a non-league battle of area toughies in Bethalto.
Civic Memorial (10-0) recorded its eighth successive win over the up-and-coming Redbirds, whose last victory in the series was a 36-34 triumph on Dec. 30, 2009, in the Jerseyville Tournament.
The Eagles have won 26 of their last 27 games after a COVID-19 shortened 16-1 mark last season.
Wallace and junior forward Olivia Durbin came up huge during crunch time Monday.
Durbin finished with a game-high 23 points. Senior Kelbie Zupan added 11 points. Wallace chipped in with nine.
The Eagles closed the contest on a 10-2 run over the last 4 minutes and 16 seconds. All of the points came at the foul line as they hit 11 of 13 shots from the stripe in the final period.
"We spend a lot of time working on free throws in practice," Durbin said. "If we get used to making them then, it makes it a lot easier to do it in a game."
Alton, which won just 12 of 68 games over the last three seasons, took a 46-41 lead on a short jumper from Talia Norman midway through the final period.
That's when the Eagles ratcheted up the defensive pressure, allowing just one field goal in the final 5:21.
Durbin, who stands 5-8, shut down 6-footers Norman and Jarius Powers with the game on the line. The two skyscrapers finished with 11 points each.
Wallace meanwhile, took care of the defense away from the basket, hounding Alton freshman Kiyoko Proctor from start the finish. Proctor managed just eight points — her lone fourth quarter basket came with 14 seconds left to trim the deficit to 50-48.
"We put a lot of pressure on her, asking her to do the things that she does," Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot said of Wallace. "She's basically our quarterback. She gets everybody to be where they need to be."
Durbin led the Eagles on a run of eight successive points with four consecutive foul shots to trim the deficit to 46-45. Zupan tied the game by making one of two at the line with 2:19 left. The Eagles forced a turnover and then held onto the ball until Wallace was fouled.
She calmly swished both shots to put her team ahead to stay 48-46. Zupan added a pair of free throws and Wallace hit one of two to push the lead to three.
Alton sophomore Alyssa Lewis threw up an air ball on a potential game-tying shot as the final horn sounded.
"This was fun, a game like this is good for us," Durbin said.
Arbuthnot agreed, "When it's two good teams like this, whoever executes the last three or four minutes usually wins."
The Eagles lost standout forward Claire Christeson with an injury before the season began.
Yet they have not missed a beat.
"We might be surprising other people, but we're not surprising ourselves," Wallace said.
The Redbirds are the early season feel good story of the Southwestern Conference. They went 2-11 last season, 4-25 the year before.
Now, they are off to what is believed to be their best start since the 1984-85 team won its first 13 games.