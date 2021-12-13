Civic Memorial uses strong defense down the stretch to power past Alton

The Eagles closed the contest on a 10-2 run over the last 4 minutes and 16 seconds. All of the points came at the foul line as they hit 11 of 13 shots from the stripe in the final period.

"We spend a lot of time working on free throws in practice," Durbin said. "If we get used to making them then, it makes it a lot easier to do it in a game."

Alton, which won just 12 of 68 games over the last three seasons, took a 46-41 lead on a short jumper from Talia Norman midway through the final period.

That's when the Eagles ratcheted up the defensive pressure, allowing just one field goal in the final 5:21.

Durbin, who stands 5-8, shut down 6-footers Norman and Jarius Powers with the game on the line. The two skyscrapers finished with 11 points each.

Wallace meanwhile, took care of the defense away from the basket, hounding Alton freshman Kiyoko Proctor from start the finish. Proctor managed just eight points — her lone fourth quarter basket came with 14 seconds left to trim the deficit to 50-48.