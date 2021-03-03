Clark County's experience and defense stifle Duchesne in Class 3 sectional

ST. CHARLES — When Duchesne girls basketball coach Brandon Stringer saw what team his drew in a Class 3 sectional, his heart sank.
Clark County was standing in Duchesne's way from its first trip to the quarterfinals since 2006.
"As soon as I saw who we were playing and saw their roster, the one thing that scared me was their seniors," Stringer said. "They've done this before and they're a solid team."
Clark County's roster, loaded with experience, shined as it suffocated Duchesne's offense in a 42-22 win Wednesday in a Class 3 sectional at Duchesne High School.
"We played a pretty good defensive game," Clark County coach John Weaver said. "We struggled there in the second half offensively, but it doesn't matter what it looks like, you're just ready to get a (win) and move on. We were able to do that (Wednesday)."
Clark County (16-7) advanced to face Tipton (24-4) in a Class 3 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This is the first time Clark County has advanced to the quarterfinal round since the 2018, and its roster has six seniors who were part of the program then.
Leading the charge to get Clark County back to the quarterfinal round was senior Brooklyn Howe, who led all scorers with 17 points and also had 12 rebounds.
"It feels amazing," Howe said.
Alexis Ellison, a junior, chipped in 13 points for Clark County.
Clark County's zone defense limited Duchesne (11-13) to just eight field goals on 43 attempts.
Stringer said Clark County "did a good job" of slowing down Duchesne's top two offensive options of Megan Wiseman and Haley Stockhausen.
Wiseman carried the offensive load the last three games before Wednesday, averaging better than 15 points a game. But Clark County's smothering defense limited her to just five points.
"We were trying to block out (Wiseman) so she wouldn't get easy layups," Howe said. "We buckled down on her."
Though the outcome wasn't what she hoped for, Wiseman said she was proud of her teammates and the season that ended with Duchesne's first district title since 2016.
"It was a great season," Wiseman said. "This is a great team. We started strong and I knew we could do something with this team."
It was the fourth time in the last 10 seasons Duchesne's season came to an end in the sectional round, but Stringer said he believes the future is bright.
"This doesn't happen every year and we've had some rough years in my five years here, but the standard has been raised," Stringer said. "The young ones see it and hopefully we can make this the standard around here."