Clark County's experience and defense stifle Duchesne in Class 3 sectional

"It feels amazing," Howe said.

Alexis Ellison, a junior, chipped in 13 points for Clark County.

Clark County's zone defense limited Duchesne (11-13) to just eight field goals on 43 attempts.

Stringer said Clark County "did a good job" of slowing down Duchesne's top two offensive options of Megan Wiseman and Haley Stockhausen.

Wiseman carried the offensive load the last three games before Wednesday, averaging better than 15 points a game. But Clark County's smothering defense limited her to just five points.

"We were trying to block out (Wiseman) so she wouldn't get easy layups," Howe said. "We buckled down on her."

Though the outcome wasn't what she hoped for, Wiseman said she was proud of her teammates and the season that ended with Duchesne's first district title since 2016.

"It was a great season," Wiseman said. "This is a great team. We started strong and I knew we could do something with this team."

It was the fourth time in the last 10 seasons Duchesne's season came to an end in the sectional round, but Stringer said he believes the future is bright.