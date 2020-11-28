Clark's hot hand helps Webster Groves hold off St. Joseph's for 2-0 start

FRONTENAC — Webster Groves junior guard Jenna Clark knows being a perimeter shooter often requires having a short-term memory.

While there are stretches of shooting any long-range bomber would like to forget, there also are times a shooter finds that golden touch.

During a key second half stretch in Webster Groves’ 54-44 girls basketball win at St. Joseph’s, Clark splashed a trio of 3-pointers to provide cushion to what was a tenuous five-point lead.

“It gets my confidence going in knowing that, even if I miss a few, I can get it going,” said Clark, who made 29.7 percent of her 3-point attempts last season.

“It’s a big help to know that my teammates have confidence in me and that I can keep shooting, no matter what happens. Everyone gets streaky, it just feels great that my teammates keep giving me the ball.”

Clark led Webster Groves (2-0) with 15 points, all coming on five 3-pointers.

Of the Statesmen's 19 field goals Saturday, nine were from beyond the arc as senior guard Gabriella Moore and junior guard Ellie Paloucek each drained a pair of 3-pointers.