Class 5 district basketball tournaments to feature size disparity

As far as Guilfoyle is concerned, all he can do is deal with the here and now. That's because things would get more interesting for the defending Class 5 state team should it advance to the sectional round.

The Colts could play a team in Hazelwood Central (16-9) that will have played an extra round when the sectional game occurs while the Colts would have only played once between Feb. 27 and March 11.

“That makes it tough,” Guilfoyle said. “You really do try and focus on the things that make your team better and more ready to play your game but, first playing a game at 8 p.m. (for the district title) – while I understand it with such a big boys tournament here – it does make it tough especially when you usually don't play games at start times like that. These are just things we'll have to try and deal with.”

The event at SLUH poses its own set of problems, Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said.

The Pioneers (21-4, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings), who last played Feb. 25 in a 45-39 win over Parkway Central, won't play until 7 p.m. Thursday when the Pioneers will take on the winner of the Webster Groves/Nerinx Hall semifinal.

Kirkwood lost to Nerinx and beat Webster while the other schools have a win and a loss against each other.