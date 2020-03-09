Class 4 sectional outlook: Vashon, Ladue end long sectional droughts against each other

Vashon (15-9) vs. Ladue (22-4)
When, where: 6 p.m., Parkway West.
Breakdown: This is a battle between teams returning to the state tournament bracket after long layoffs. Vashon is in its first sectional since 2004, and Ladue is in its first since 1982 — the lone sectional appearance in program history. The Wolverines never have advanced to the state semifinals, while the Rams finished fourth in their lone state tournament appearance. This is the first meeting between in the programs in the last 20 seasons.
Warrenton (16-10) vs. Incarnate Word (25-4)
When, where: 6 p.m., Troy Buchanan.
Breakdown: Incarnate Word is the gold standard for area teams in terms of postseason success. The Red Knights, who have won 11 successive district titles, are the three-time defending Class 4 state champion and own a Missouri girls basketball-record 10 championships. Warrenton returns to the sectional round for the first time since making consecutive appearances from 2015-17. Incarnate Word beat Warrenton 53-46 in a 2017 sectional.
Up next: Vashon-Ladue winner advances to play Incarnate Word-Warrenton winner in a Class 4 quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game scheduled to be played at Maryville University.
Summit (25-3) vs. Gateway STEM (19-9)
When, where: 6 p.m., Northwest Cedar Hill.
Breakdown: Summit, making a sectional appearance for the second consecutive season, seeks its first state quarterfinal berth. Gateway STEM, winners of nine in a row, is coming off its first district title since 2018 and the 10th in program history. Gateway STEM has won two state titles (1997, 1999). In the only meeting between the teams in the last 20 seasons, Gateway STEM beat Summit 49-46 on Jan. 25, 2011, in the Hillsboro Tournament.
Up next: Winner advances to play Cape Notre Dame (22-4) or Park Hills Central (22-5) in a Class 4 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson College.
Helias (15-12) vs. Sullivan (24-2)
When, where: 6 p.m., Missouri S&T.
Breakdown: The teams are 3-3 against each other since 2013, including this season when Sullivan won 37-34 at home Dec. 20. Sullivan, which has won six in a row, is appearing in its seventh sectional game and is taking aim at making the quarterfinal round for the third time. Helias has won 13 district titles, made the quarterfinal round four times and earned second place in state in 1995.
Up next: Winner advances to play West Plains (27-1) or Carl Junction (26-0) in a Class 4 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University.