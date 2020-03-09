Class 4 sectional outlook: Vashon, Ladue end long sectional droughts against each other

Breakdown: This is a battle between teams returning to the state tournament bracket after long layoffs. Vashon is in its first sectional since 2004, and Ladue is in its first since 1982 — the lone sectional appearance in program history. The Wolverines never have advanced to the state semifinals, while the Rams finished fourth in their lone state tournament appearance. This is the first meeting between in the programs in the last 20 seasons.