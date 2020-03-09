Class 4 sectional spotlight: Scoring depth helps Gateway STEM extend memorable season

Gateway won its next six contests and has only lost three since the calendar year began. The Jaguars fell to Park Hills Central 59-58 on Jan. 18 at the Jackson Shootout and have not lost since.

Gateway extended its win streak to nine with a 46-37 victory over Ursuline last Thursday to capture their 11th district title and first since 2018.

It was the Jaguars' 19th victory — the program's winningest season since they won 23 in 2003 and reached the sectional round. Gateway lost to Jackson 50-38 to finish 23-4 and have not won more than 18 games in a season since.

Jaguars coach Ebony Dampier said that the team has taken a different approach to success than has been afforded it in recent history.

The Jaguars attribute this newfound success to a tweak in their offensive philosophy.

Early on this season, Gateway relied on junior Marshaun Bostic to carry it. The Jaguars have since employed a diversified attack with five players averaging seven points or more per game.