Class 4 sectional spotlight: Scoring depth helps Gateway STEM extend winning streak

In an electrifying two-month stretch, the Gateway STEM girls basketball team has turned a bad start into a memorable season.
The Jaguars took their lumps early but have since learned some important lessons to pave the way to the most successful campaign in 17 seasons.
After opening the year with four consecutive losses and stumbling to two wins in its first eight games, Gateway STEM (19-9) has reeled off nine consecutive victories headed into a Class 4 sectional against Summit (25-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest-Cedar Hill High.
The winner will face either Cape Girardeau Notre Dame or Park Hills Central in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson College.
The Jaguars opened the year with losses at Borgia (62-49), Republic (54-46), East St. Louis (58-55) and Miller Career (58-55). They split the next four, picking up a pair of wins against John Burroughs (50-49) and Roosevelt (78-9) for a 2-6 record.
But then something clicked, Gateway senior Amori Dampier-McCloud said.
“We could see that our team was coming together,” said the 5-foot-11 guard, who averages 10.8 points per game for the Jaguars. “This season, the balance is very good on our team. This really is the most fun I’ve had in high school right now. We’re really playing well together.”
Gateway won its next six contests and has only lost three since the calendar year began. The Jaguars fell to Park Hills Central 59-58 on Jan. 18 at the Jackson Shootout and have not lost since.
They extended their win streak to nine with a 46-37 victory over Ursuline last Thursday to capture their 11th district title and first since 2018.
It was the Jaguars' 19th victory — the program's winningest season since they won 23 in 2003 and reached the sectional round. Gateway lost to Jackson 50-38 to finish 23-4 and have not won more than 18 games in a season since.
The Jaguars attribute this newfound success to a tweak in their offensive philosophy.
Early on this season, Gateway relied on junior Marshaun Bostic to carry it. The Jaguars have since employed a diversified attack with five players averaging seven points or more per game.
“The balance, to me, is what is actually winning games for us,” Gateway coach Ebony Dampier said. “We are not a better team when we have had to have Marshaun score 20 points. For whatever reason, the balance we’ve been trying to get for the past couple of seasons really has come together now. We didn’t really get the results we wanted early, but we played some tough teams and I really think the Whitfield game really showed us what we could do against a very good team.”
Gateway narrowly lost to Whitfield 89-82 in overtime in that Dec. 13 meeting to drop to 2-6. The Jaguars have since won 17 of their last 20, with their only losses to Nerinx Hall, Lutheran North and Park Hills Central during that span.
Senior forward Kinnuady Daniels leads the Jaguars with 14.6 points per game, closely followed by Bostic's 14-point average. Senior guard Keiarra Cotton and senior forward Kaitlyn Simms are averaging 8 and 7 points, respectively, for Gateway, which is averaging 56 points a game.
Gateway hopes it can keep its streak alive against a Summit squad that won 14 in a row earlier this season and has only one loss since January.
“Everything has fallen into place really in the last 10 games,” Dampier said. “We know Summit is a very good team and we’re going to have to slow their big girl (senior post player Jasmine Manual) down. The great thing, though, is that we feel like it’s going to be hard for teams to slow us down with everything we’ve got going for us offensively right now.”