Class 3 state semifinal outlook: Whitfield gets another shot at Strafford

Breakdown: Strafford is the four-time defending Class 3 state champion, a run that includes an 83-37 victory against Whitfield in the 2017 title game and a 67-50 state semifinal win against Whitfield in 2018. Strafford, which beat Lutheran North in last season's state final, is 3-0 all-time against Whitfield. ... Both teams possess six-game win streaks headed into the semifinal. ... Strafford had four players score nine or more points in its quarterfinal win over Southern Boone, led by a game-high 15 from Logan Jones. ... Junior guard Kelsey Blakemore leads three Whitfield players averaging in double figures with 14.5 points per game. ... Strafford had a 123-game winning streak snapped in late December with a 43-42 loss to Republic. ... As with every state tournament game in Springfield, each team will be limited to an allotment of 150 tickets to battle the coronavirus pandemic.