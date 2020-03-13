You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Class 3 state semifinal outlook: Whitfield gets another shot at Strafford
0 comments

Class 3 state semifinal outlook: Whitfield gets another shot at Strafford

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Miller Career vs. Whitfield girls basketball

Whitfield's Kelsey Blakemore (10) looks to pass as Miller Career's Ajanae Garrett defends during a Class 3 sectional girls basketball game on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Parkway West High School in Ballwin, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Whitfield (26-5) vs. Strafford (28-3)

When, where: 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Missouri State University's JQH Arena, Springfield.

Breakdown: Strafford is the four-time defending Class 3 state champion, a run that includes an 83-37 victory against Whitfield in the 2017 title game and a 67-50 state semifinal win against Whitfield in 2018. Strafford, which beat Lutheran North in last season's state final, is 3-0 all-time against Whitfield. ... Both teams possess six-game win streaks headed into the semifinal. ... Strafford had four players score nine or more points in its quarterfinal win over Southern Boone, led by a game-high 15 from Logan Jones. ... Junior guard Kelsey Blakemore leads three Whitfield players averaging in double figures with 14.5 points per game. ... Strafford had a 123-game winning streak snapped in late December with a 43-42 loss to Republic. ... As with every state tournament game in Springfield, each team will be limited to an allotment of 150 tickets to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Up next: Winner advances to play Licking (24-6) or Macon (24-4) at 2:40 p.m. Saturday at JQH Arena in Class 3 state championship.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports