Clayton, Wallace team up to help Cardinal Ritter top MICDS in district final

Two early fouls on senior Kristin Booker, the top Cardinal Ritter rebounder and post defender, complicated matters, but excellent contributions from freshman Ai’Naya Williams and sophomore Sydney Taylor allowed Booker to sit out for more than seven minutes while the Lions built upon the lead.

“Over the course of the second half of the season, I played the bench a lot so they would be prepared for this moment, would know what to do and wouldn’t be nervous,” Condra said.

The bench continued to pay dividends when long-distance specialist Aaliyah Forrest drained a three to give Cardinal Ritter a 27-17 advantage. Forrest, a senior, has made 22 threes this season and just two 2-point baskets.

“She’s a shooter, that’s the job,” Condra said. “Everyone has accepted their roles and responsibilities, have bought into them and try not to go outside of them.”

MICDS (16-9) chipped away near the end of the half on patient possessions that resulted in consecutive strong drives by Harrell and Gira, but Clayton struck again in the final seconds with a corner three to put the Lions into halftime with 31-23 lead.