Clayton, Wallace team up to help Cardinal Ritter top MICDS in district final

Freshman guards Chantrel Clayton and Hannah Wallace each had their own niche when they joined the Cardinal Ritter girls basketball team.
Clayton was the dynamic offensive player who used exceptional quickness to create shots for herself and her teammates. Wallace was the shutdown defender tasked with guarding the best offensive threat on the opposing team.
When they learned how to play in harmony with each other, the Lions went from a really good team to a state title contender.
“Our communication off the court helps us to have a bond on the court, and it's just easy for us to play off each other,” Wallace said.
That chemistry allowed Clayton and Wallace to combine for 29 points and nine steals and propelled Cardinal Ritter to a 54-39 victory over MICDS in the Class 5 District 5 championship Thursday at Ritter Prep.
Cardinal Ritter (20-5), which won its second district title in three seasons, advanced to play McCluer North (5-4) in a sectional at 6 p.m. March 10.
On offense, the Clayton-Wallace connection was in sync from the opening possession when Clayton penetrated and found Wallace for a left wing 3-pointer to open the scoring for the Lions.
Wallace scored eight points in the first half after being challenged by coach Tony Condra to be more assertive offensively.
“When we went through the stat books, there were five games that Hannah didn’t score in the first half,” Condra said. “I said, ‘If you score in the first half, we win these games,’ and she accepted that challenge.”
Defensively, Wallace drew the assignment of guarding MICDS leading scorer and assister, junior Zaire Harrell, and often made Harrell pick up her dribble above the three-point line.
And Clayton was lurking.
Three times Clayton intercepted a pass after Wallace had stymied the dribbler, sprinted the other direction and scored, including a sensational wrap-around-the-back, left-handed layup in the third quarter.
“The last two weeks of practice we worked together,” Clayton said. “We went over open spots and where people aren’t looking and what we need to do.”
At the outset, it did not appear MICDS would be deterred by the Cardinal Ritter defensive pressure. Junior Ellie Gira, who led the Rams with 12 points, squared up to the basket and drove past the tight-guarding Lions’ defense to provide a 10-9 lead for MICDS.
But after Clayton drained a 3-pointer to give Cardinal Ritter the lead, Wallace closed the quarter with a steal and a pass ahead to a streaking Clayton, who converted at the buzzer to give the Lions an 18-11 lead after one quarter.
Two early fouls on senior Kristin Booker, the top Cardinal Ritter rebounder and post defender, complicated matters, but excellent contributions from freshman Ai’Naya Williams and sophomore Sydney Taylor allowed Booker to sit out for more than seven minutes while the Lions built upon the lead.
“Over the course of the second half of the season, I played the bench a lot so they would be prepared for this moment, would know what to do and wouldn’t be nervous,” Condra said.
The bench continued to pay dividends when long-distance specialist Aaliyah Forrest drained a three to give Cardinal Ritter a 27-17 advantage. Forrest, a senior, has made 22 threes this season and just two 2-point baskets.
“She’s a shooter, that’s the job,” Condra said. “Everyone has accepted their roles and responsibilities, have bought into them and try not to go outside of them.”
MICDS (16-9) chipped away near the end of the half on patient possessions that resulted in consecutive strong drives by Harrell and Gira, but Clayton struck again in the final seconds with a corner three to put the Lions into halftime with 31-23 lead.
“We were trying to slow it down and I thought we did a good job of it, but that three right before the half really hurt us,” MICDS coach Scott Small said. “They’re a tough team and they’re going to go a long way if they keep working like that.”
In the second half, a rested and inspired Booker returned to clean the glass while Clayton and Wallace muddied the passing lanes as the Lions accumulated 14 steals as a team.
When Clayton drained her third triple of the game out of a fourth quarter timeout, it pushed the lead to 13 points and the Lions closed it out from the free throw line.
While the rest seemed to propel Booker to a strong second half with eight rebounds, rest is not something of interest to Clayton or Wallace, who played every minute of the game.
“Even in preseason conditioning, they were either first or second in every drill. It’s just their mentality,” Condra said.
And now that their mentality is to work in tandem instead of on separate wavelengths, Cardinal Ritter is in position to advance past the sectional round for the first time since 2016.
“We not only have a friendship on the team, but we have a friendship outside of basketball and that’s important,” Wallace said.
Condra added, “Their maturity has increased and so has their basketball IQ.”