Coffey makes her impact in many ways to aid Incarnate Word's title quest

Brooke Coffey hasn't shied away from any challenge to play her role in Incarnate Word's dominant season.

The No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, Incarnate Word (27-0) has won 66 consecutive games and will put that streak on the line at noon Thursday in a Class 6 girls basketball state semifinal against St. Joseph’s (20-9) at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena in Springfield.

“We have really strong chemistry,” Coffey said. “Everybody is pretty close. We all play together.”

Coffey is compiling a stellar all-around season while playing with standout teammates like senior guard Saniah Tyler (a Kentucky signee), junior forward Natalie Potts (2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls player of the year) and junior guard Olivia Hahn (a sharpshooter from beyond the arc).

One way Coffey contributes is her vision.

“She just does things so naturally,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. “And a lot of things that aren’t really taught — just some natural instincts, and that’s what separates Brooke from other players.”

For example, Coffey has an innate ability to drive to the rim — whether the lane is open or blocked by a few defenders. She also can knock down 3-point field goals, a bonus quality for a taller player who does most of her damage inside the paint.

Coffey’s sheer athleticism was on full display Saturday in the Class 6 state quarterfinal round against Troy Buchanan at Maryville University. She scored all nine of her points in the second quarter in a variety of ways. She finished a couple of nifty drives and then drained a 3-pointer with 1 minute and 30 seconds left before halftime to help extend the Red Knights’ lead to 37-24.

“People like to tell me I have a good shot,” Coffey said. “It hasn’t been on in a while, but it’ll get there hopefully. I’ve been trying to get in the gym a little extra and get more shots up. I’ve been trying to drive some more and get more rebounds.”

Along with her nine points, Coffey dished out three assists, came down with seven rebounds and blocked two shots during Incarnate Word’s 70-32 victory.

Coffey has been a key component to the Red Knights’ explosive offense and suffocating defense all winter. Through 27 games, she averages 8.2 points per game, while shooting nearly 66% from the field, including 38.9% from beyond the arc. She also averages 4.3 rebounds and 2.37 assists.

“I try to do other things to play my role,” she said. “(I) try not to do too much, especially in tight games.”

Much like her team’s mindset, Coffey plays with a defense-first attitude.

“Offense is usually the last thing I’m thinking about. If it comes, it comes,” she said. “I try to take the smartest shots and take care of the ball.”

Coffey credits her success to her comfortably playing alongside Potts, Hahn and junior guard Violet McNece — teammates she’s played basketball with since third grade.

Coffey’s ability to make plays in many ways is another reason Incarnate Word is two victories away from a fifth consecutive state title and 10th in the last 13 seasons.

“The strength of our team is all our kids buying in, having the same mindset, the same goal,” Rolfes said. “One day, one of our kids may not have the best shooting game or game, period. But we’ve got plenty of other kids who are willing to step up, and that’s a challenge for other teams.”

