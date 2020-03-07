Coffey, Potts provide jolt as Incarnate Word claims 11th consecutive district title

ST. CHARLES — Incarnate Word freshmen Brooke Coffey and Natalie Potts shared more than one connection on the court Saturday.

Much like the piping hot brew that provides a boost in the morning, Coffey and Potts lived up to their names by delivering a jolt for the Red Knights, who rolled past Parkway North for a 66-37 victory to claim the Class 4 District 7 championship at St. Charles High.

Incarnate (24-4), which won its 11th consecutive district crown, advanced to face Warrenton (16-10) in a sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Coffey and Potts were totally in sync on the floor against the Vikings.

"It really feels good because we had a rough game against them last time and we worked really hard at practice to be ready for this," Potts said. "I feel like we, as a team, were ready for this game.”

Added Coffey, “It's really fitting today. We know that as the season goes on, we're gong to have to find people to step up and get things done. I really think we did that today. It means a lot to me to be able to do that.”

The duo combined for 32 points as Incarnate got a basket from each in the opening minute during a 6-0 run to take the lead for good.