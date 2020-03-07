Coffey, Potts provide jolt as Incarnate Word claims 11th consecutive district title

ST. CHARLES — Incarnate Word freshmen Brooke Coffey and Natalie Potts shared more than one connection on the court Saturday.
Much like the piping hot brew that provides a boost in the morning, Coffey and Potts lived up to their names by delivering a jolt for the Red Knights, who rolled past Parkway North for a 66-37 victory to claim the Class 4 District 7 championship at St. Charles High.
Incarnate (24-4), which won its 11th consecutive district crown, advanced to face Warrenton (16-10) in a sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Coffey and Potts were totally in sync on the floor against the Vikings.
"It really feels good because we had a rough game against them last time and we worked really hard at practice to be ready for this," Potts said. "I feel like we, as a team, were ready for this game.”
Added Coffey, “It's really fitting today. We know that as the season goes on, we're gong to have to find people to step up and get things done. I really think we did that today. It means a lot to me to be able to do that.”
The duo combined for 32 points as Incarnate got a basket from each in the opening minute during a 6-0 run to take the lead for good.
Coffey finished with 18 points and Potts pitched in 14 to stir the drink for the Red Knights, who avenged a 61-43 loss against North on Jan. 7.
“I feel like our previous game in early January was a real wake-up call,” Incarnate coach Dan Rolfes said. “We were feeling really good about ourselves after winning (the) Visitation (Christmas Tournament). We didn't play very well there and our kids learned a very valuable lesson that we're going to get everybody's best game. We know we have got to be prepared because that's exactly what's going to happen the rest of the way.”
Incarnate, winners of seven in a row, cruised out to a 14-5 advantage by the end of the first quarter and led 30-15 at halftime.
While Coffey, Potts and Co. were rolling, Incarnate locked down North senior guard Aliyah Williams. After giving up 27 to the senior in their previous meeting, the Red Knights held Williams to 11 points.
Mackenzie Rhodes led North (19-10) with 18 points.
“Our goal has been to go out and outscore Incarnate,” North coach Brett Katz said. “We didn't hit shots and it didn't happen for us. All I can say is that I am tremendously proud of the girls for the season they had. They accomplished a lot this year.”
North has had the most success of any area team against Incarnate in recent years. The Vikings have won three of the last five meetings, including the 61-43 win at home, but couldn't get their offense to materialize Saturday.
In search of their 11th successive trip to the quarterfinal round, the three-time defending state champion Red Knights will face a Warrenton squad that has won three in a row.
In the only meeting between the teams, Incarnate beat Warrenton 53-46 in the sectional round in 2017.
“We have to be ready. We can’t afford not to,” Rolfes said. “There's no way we can look past anybody right now. We've got to give it everything we've got in order to reach our goals.”