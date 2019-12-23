Cole overcomes upset stomach to help Nashville knock off Lift For Life

The victory, against a larger school, is a nifty resume builder for the Hornets, who won the Class 2A state title in 2013 and reached the super-sectional round last season.

A traditional small-school toughie, Nashville is well on its way to a 23rd successive winning season.

"Games like this, against teams we don't usually see, are perfect for us," Nashville coach Doug Althoff said. "When we come into tournaments like this, our goal is to play four games against teams with different styles."

Explained Kollbaum, who had 15 points and six rebounds, "It just makes us better for the rest of the season."

Nashville broke the game open with a near-flawless fourth quarter.

Kollbaum triggered a game-changing 10-0 explosion with five points in a 29-second span to give the Hornets some breathing room. Her 3-pointer, just 29 seconds into the frame, pushed the lead to 42-37. She followed with a steal and layup on the next possession.

Emily Schnitker came up with a short bank shot and Cole responded with a key block that led to five successive points and a 49-37 cushion

Lift For Life (5-2) battled back to within 49-42 on a triple by Taylor Brown.