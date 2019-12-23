Cole overcomes upset stomach to help Nashville knock off Lift For Life

MASCOUTAH — For Alyssa Cole, all it took was a couple of antacid tablets.
That was the cure for the Nashville High sophomore to get rid of her ailing stomach.
A career-high 26 points didn't hurt either.
The 5-foot-9-inch winger turned in a breakout performance on Monday to lead the Hornets to a 59-43 win over Lift For Life in the opening round of the Mascoutah Girls Invitational at Mascoutah High.
Nashville (11-2) will face East St. Louis (9-3) in the quarterfinal round of the tradition-rich, 16-team affair at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Cole, who also grabbed a team-best nine rebounds, shined down the stretch. She banded with senior point guard Sabrina Kollbaum to turn a one-possession lead into a double-digit win over the final 7 minutes, 31 seconds.
"I was just finding the open spots, getting in between the defenders," Cole said.
Cole began the day with a sour feeling in her gut. She hoped it would go away, but the pain still lingered as the 5:30 p.m. start time approached.
So she went with the old-fashioned method of a couple of Tums.
"It worked," she said. "I feel a lot better now."
So do her teammates.
The victory, against a larger school, is a nifty resume builder for the Hornets, who won the Class 2A state title in 2013 and reached the super-sectional round last season.
A traditional small-school toughie, Nashville is well on its way to a 23rd successive winning season.
"Games like this, against teams we don't usually see, are perfect for us," Nashville coach Doug Althoff said. "When we come into tournaments like this, our goal is to play four games against teams with different styles."
Explained Kollbaum, who had 15 points and six rebounds, "It just makes us better for the rest of the season."
Nashville broke the game open with a near-flawless fourth quarter.
Kollbaum triggered a game-changing 10-0 explosion with five points in a 29-second span to give the Hornets some breathing room. Her 3-pointer, just 29 seconds into the frame, pushed the lead to 42-37. She followed with a steal and layup on the next possession.
Emily Schnitker came up with a short bank shot and Cole responded with a key block that led to five successive points and a 49-37 cushion
Lift For Life (5-2) battled back to within 49-42 on a triple by Taylor Brown.
But Kollbaum thwarted the comeback with a scintillating drive down the lane to push the lead back to nine points.
"She's our leader, a big-time player," Althoff said of Kollbaum. "She's the epitome of a point guard."
Nashville rode Cole's early hot hand to a 17-10 lead.
The Hawks gradually chipped away before finally grabbing their first advantage 30-29 on a jumper by Daniyah Ward midway through the third period.
The teams see-sawed back and forth until the Hornets reeled off 10 successive points in the fourth quarter to take control.
"We were a little nervous at first," Cole said. "We were playing like they wanted us to - high tempo. But we can't play that way. We just had to adjust and we did."
Halle Rueter and Oliva Cook also added big baskets in the second half for the winners.
Lift For Life has lost two in a row after a 5-0 start to the campaign.
"We were worn down there near the end," Hawks coach Greg Brown said. "Didn't have anything left. But, I'm still pretty happy with how we played. It's a loss, but we'll learn from it."