Columbia pulls away from Greenville to win season opener

COLUMBIA, Ill. — It was almost as if the calendar skipped a year for Karsen Jany.
One minute, the junior was walking the halls as a freshman, now she's suiting up as a three-year starter for the Columbia High girls basketball team.
"It's weird because it feels like last year didn't happen, so coming from a freshman to a junior, time really flew by," said Jany, referring to a shortened 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The time skip didn't affect the 5-foot-9 junior Monday as she scored a team-high 16 points to help guide the host Eagles past Greenville 47-26 in the opening game of the 11th Columbia Tipoff Classic at Columbia High School.
It was the season opener for both teams.
"I'm really excited to be back on the court, especially with the group we have," Jany said. "It's just so great to be back on the court together."
The Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak to the Comets. Their last win in the series was Dec. 27, 2016.
Columbia will play host to Alton Marquette at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday the tournament's championship semifinal round, while Greenville will face off Althoff at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation semifinal.
Alton Marquette beat Althoff 61-34 in the second first-round game of the tournament.
"We have some good teams with some good programs here and I'm happy with how our kids play really well," Columbia coach Scott Germain said.
Jany averaged a team-leading 12.9 points per game as Columbia posted a 7-7 record last season.
She was a steadying hand Monday for an offense that looked a little out of sync in the first half, scoring eight points before halftime.
At the break, Germain reiterated his desire for the Eagles to attack the paint.
"That was our biggest thing," Jany said. "We wanted to get it in the paint and let our posts do the job. Our goal coming in was layups only and see what happens."
The Eagles pounded the ball inside to senior Taylor Holten and freshman Jordan Holten who combined for 11 points, all in the second half.
"We can get the three-ball any time, but we wanted to work the ball inside to those two," Germain said.
Combine that with limiting second-chance opportunities and Columbia outscored Greenville 25-10 in the second half.
Abby Sussenbach led the Comets with 11 points, while Lilly Funneman chipped in nine.
"They have some size," Greenville coach Kolin Dothager said. "There were a lot of offensive rebounding opportunities, but they did a good job of cleaning up the glass and keeping Sussenbach and Funneman out of the lane."
Greenville posted a 12-4 record last season, which began in February and ended in mid-March without any tournaments or postseason played because of coronavirus restrictions.
"We're just fortunate we're here and we get three games this week and hopefully we'll get to that 30-game mark this year," Dothager said.