Columbia pulls away from Greenville to win season opener

"We have some good teams with some good programs here and I'm happy with how our kids play really well," Columbia coach Scott Germain said.

Jany averaged a team-leading 12.9 points per game as Columbia posted a 7-7 record last season.

She was a steadying hand Monday for an offense that looked a little out of sync in the first half, scoring eight points before halftime.

At the break, Germain reiterated his desire for the Eagles to attack the paint.

"That was our biggest thing," Jany said. "We wanted to get it in the paint and let our posts do the job. Our goal coming in was layups only and see what happens."

The Eagles pounded the ball inside to senior Taylor Holten and freshman Jordan Holten who combined for 11 points, all in the second half.

"We can get the three-ball any time, but we wanted to work the ball inside to those two," Germain said.

Combine that with limiting second-chance opportunities and Columbia outscored Greenville 25-10 in the second half.

Abby Sussenbach led the Comets with 11 points, while Lilly Funneman chipped in nine.