Comeback effort helps St. Dominic reach tournament title game

O’FALLON, Mo. — Since she was young, Jessie Blaine had always traveled from certain destinations back to the place she grew up to watch her cousin, Alex Cook, play in the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament.

In those younger days, Blaine pictured herself leading the Crusaders to on-court success.

Those dreams have come true as Blaine and her now St. Dominic teammates will play for the school’s home tournament championship after beating Timberland 54-48 Tuesday in the teams semifinal game of the 27th annual tournament.

“When I’d watch Alex Cook play, I’d think about playing in this tournament all the time,” Blaine said. “I used to think about how I would playing against the big girls and what it would be like to go and play on that stage. Of course, there were fans then and it was a big environment. It was always an exciting place to be and I dreamed of coming to play. I never thought I would, but now I get to play here.”

While the move home helped make Blaine’s dream come true, her work combined with that of her teammates Tuesday made a program dream years in the making come true.