Crowley's road to recovery helps John Burroughs find destination in Springfield

Sporting a black, hinged knee brace that encased most of her right leg, sophomore Alice Crowley entered in the final minutes Saturday of the John Burroughs girls basketball team's state quarterfinal matchup against Hallsville.

Within moments, she dove on the floor for a loose ball, drew a charge and secured the game-clinching rebound to help the Bombers secure their first state semifinal berth in 20 seasons.

John Burroughs (21-4), which is riding a 15-game winning streak, will meet St. James (25-5) at 2 p.m. Friday in a Class 4 semifinal at Missouri State University's Hammons Student Center.

Helias (23-7) and St. Joseph Benton (24-5) play at 4 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal.

The big stage will not be new to Crowley, who won a state title as a member of the John Burroughs girls soccer team last spring.

Playing on the big stage with a massive knee brace will be.

As a freshman, Crowley scored the game-winning goal in a 4-0 state semifinal victory against New Covenant Academy. The following day, she scored in the 72nd minute to tie the state championship match against St. Michael, a match the Bombers eventually won by penalty kicks.

But the thrill of winning a state title soon subsided for Crowley.

A severe bone bruise in her right knee suffered during the soccer season forced Crowley and her family to make a difficult decision over the summer.

“We went to the doctor a bunch of times and we figured the best thing to do was to get surgery because it wasn’t going to get better otherwise,” Crowley said.

Crowley had surgery on her right knee and a slow healing process began. A series of setbacks delayed her recovery, which included injuries to other muscles because of overuse.

Hopes of joining the basketball team for the season opener came and went. Two months and 13 games passed. Crowley still had not taken the floor.

“That whole experience of getting injured and trying to get back to playing has been really tough,” Crowley said. “I feel like there are still things I can’t do.”

But what Crowley can do has made all the difference for a Bombers team whose last loss occurred on Jan. 10 — before the NFL playoffs began.

At 5-foot-9, Crowley’s ability to play in the post gives the Bombers the ability to match up against teams with taller players, a luxury they did not have at the start of the season.

“She gives us a real forward presence, which is big because we usually run five guards,” John Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg said.

Crowley made her first appearance Jan. 28 against Westminster — a 45-34 victory that provided only the second win for the Bombers against the Wildcats in the last 18 meetings.

On Saturday, she appeared in her 10th game of the season and fifth playoff game, with her amount of playing time gradually increasing.

“When I first got back to playing I was really hesitant, especially for contact with people, but our practices have been really aggressive and I’ve been able to build up my confidence,” Crowley said.

Yorg’s confidence in Crowley is unwavering.

As the designated inbounder, Crowley patiently waited for fellow sophomore Allie Turner to come free and found her for a crucial basket Saturday to help thwart Hallsville's rally. She also made a beautiful left-handed pass to set up a basket by sophomore Celia Thayer.

On defense, her post denials and pass deflections helped in holding Hallsville to three points in the second quarter and just one basket over the final four minutes of the game.

“I’m just so grateful that I’ve been able to play,” Crowley said. “I want to be able to play the very best for my team, and I feel like I’m finally getting back into that, especially with these important games.”

Since her return, Crowley has come off the bench to average 2.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

“Everything is coming back to her slowly but surely, but when she’s in the game, she’s going to play. She’ll dive, she’ll bang in the post,” Yorg said. “Sometimes, we actually have to calm her down a little.”

And it is her calmness, especially in pressure situations, Yorg appreciates the most.

Crowley does not start games, but she finishes them. She helped steady the ship during a tense final quarter in John Burroughs’ 64-60 sectional win over Cardinal Ritter and during a Hallsville 3-point shooting barrage that cut the Bombers' lead to three points late in their 53-42 quarterfinal victory.

“She is calm,” Yorg said. “She’s been in big games as a part of the state champion soccer team, so for her she’s used to this stress.”

And for a team with no seniors and for a program that has not been to a state semifinal since 2003, that championship experience should prove invaluable.

“The thing that is most impressive about Alice is that she comes back, and you would never know about her time dealing with the pain and her struggles to get back,” Yorg said. “She is a great kid who is just so happy to be back.”

And for Crowley, who struggled physically and emotionally in her road to recovery, the bond with her teammates may prove to be the most powerful remedy.

“This injury has been hard on me and my family, and it means a lot that I’m able to be a part of this team," Crowley said. “I’m grateful for how supportive my teammates have been throughout this whole journey. I feel like we’ve really become connected in these important games, and I just want to play the best I can for them.”

