Crystal City perseveres to win first district title since 2012

“Basketball is a very long season and when you’re having a tough season, I’ve seen teams in my time that the season is long and winters are tough and you’re ready to get out of there,” 19th-year Crystal City coach Ken Jones said. “These girls never did that. (Recently) we were having full-length practices and doing skill work. At this late in the season, that’s usually something that’s not going on.”

Crystal City, the last JCAA small-division team still playing, has seen the payoff to the dedication.

The Hornets opened the district tournament with a 46-26 victory against Crossroads before edging Brentwood 43-41 in the semifinals.

Clemmons had 16 points and Eisenbies had 10 against Brentwood, while Waites with eight rebounds and senior guard Ashleigh Damazyn with seven rebounds also helped Crystal City’s cause.

Crystal City beat Viburnum 38-35 in the district final behind 17 points from Clemmons and Eisenbies’ 16-point, seven-rebound effort.

“With all we’ve been through as a team, it’s been great to see it,” Clemmons said of the Hornets' team growth. “We will get that chance to keep growing over the next couple of years. It's great to have this (district title), but now we can work harder and aim for more.”