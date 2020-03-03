Crystal City perseveres to win first district title since 2012

A funny thing happened this season as the Crystal City girls basketball team endured four separate losing streaks of at least four games, including one skid that hit six games.
The Hornets, who also went winless in their Jefferson County Athletics Association small-division schedule, kept plugging along despite their struggles.
Their reward was the program’s first district title since 2012, which leaves the Hornets (8-20) just four victories short of a Class 2 state title.
“I think the great thing is that we've all worked hard and we never gave up,” Hornets freshman guard Molly Clemmons said. “We all worked as a team to get better and I really feel like that’s happened.”
Crystal City takes on Oran (23-6) in a Class 2 sectional at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson High School.
The Hornets have won four consecutive games — their first winning streak of the season — heading into their first postseason appearance in eight seasons.
Clemmons averaged 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds as Crystal City won the Class 2 District 4 Tournament title, while freshman forward Kate Eisenbies averaged 13 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Junior post Annie Waites chipped in 5.7 points and six rebounds a game during the Hornets’ three district tournament victories.
“Basketball is a very long season and when you’re having a tough season, I’ve seen teams in my time that the season is long and winters are tough and you’re ready to get out of there,” 19th-year Crystal City coach Ken Jones said. “These girls never did that. (Recently) we were having full-length practices and doing skill work. At this late in the season, that’s usually something that’s not going on.”
Crystal City, the last JCAA small-division team still playing, has seen the payoff to the dedication.
The Hornets opened the district tournament with a 46-26 victory against Crossroads before edging Brentwood 43-41 in the semifinals.
Clemmons had 16 points and Eisenbies had 10 against Brentwood, while Waites with eight rebounds and senior guard Ashleigh Damazyn with seven rebounds also helped Crystal City’s cause.
Crystal City beat Viburnum 38-35 in the district final behind 17 points from Clemmons and Eisenbies’ 16-point, seven-rebound effort.
“With all we’ve been through as a team, it’s been great to see it,” Clemmons said of the Hornets' team growth. “We will get that chance to keep growing over the next couple of years. It's great to have this (district title), but now we can work harder and aim for more.”
Oran is a tough sectional opponent that has been in this round every season since 2014.
The Eagles won the Class 2 District 3 Tournament with ease, averaging 33-point margin victories in three games.
“I want them to go down there and fire away,” Jones said. “I want this to be a fun experience for them. Oran has got a very good team, but the girls have accomplished a lot from the start of the season to now. They should get to go out there, have fun and give it their best shot.”