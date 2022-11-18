Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Alexis Kampwerth
|Mater Dei
|2
|2.00
|Madison Eversgerd
|Mater Dei
|1
|1.00
|Julia Korte
|Mater Dei
|1
|1.00
|Avery Trame
|Mater Dei
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Amelia Beer
|Mater Dei
|2
|2
|100.0
|Alicia Cross
|East St. Louis
|2
|4
|50.0
|Alexis Kampwerth
|Mater Dei
|1
|2
|50.0
|Avery Trame
|Mater Dei
|1
|2
|50.0
|Shakara McCline
|East St. Louis
|2
|5
|40.0
|Cora Meyer
|Mater Dei
|2
|5
|40.0
|J'ashya Brady-Johnson
|East St. Louis
|1
|3
|33.3
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/18/2022.