Daily performances

  • 0
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/18/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Madison EversgerdMater Dei77.0
Alexis KampwerthMater Dei77.0
Amelia BeerMater Dei66.0
Cora MeyerMater Dei66.0
Julia KorteMater Dei55.0
Lily ButlerMater Dei44.0
Avery TrameMater Dei44.0
Alyssa KoerkenmeierMater Dei22.0
Carissa LittekenMater Dei22.0
Shakara McClineEast St. Louis290.0
J'ashya Brady-JohnsonEast St. Louis70.0
Ryale MoslyEast St. Louis70.0
LaMyjah SuggsEast St. Louis60.0
Teanna HoyeRiverview Gardens50.0
Alicia CrossEast St. Louis40.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Alexis KampwerthMater Dei22.00
Madison EversgerdMater Dei11.00
Julia KorteMater Dei11.00
Avery TrameMater Dei11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Amelia BeerMater Dei22100.0
Alicia CrossEast St. Louis2450.0
Alexis KampwerthMater Dei1250.0
Avery TrameMater Dei1250.0
Shakara McClineEast St. Louis2540.0
Cora MeyerMater Dei2540.0
J'ashya Brady-JohnsonEast St. Louis1333.3
Affton000.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton000.0
Alexis BoyerAffton000.0
Anna DaughtryAffton000.0
Emina GladovicAffton000.0
Emma GranaAffton000.0
Lola LivengoodAffton000.0
Elena ModerAffton000.0
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton000.0
Melody OlesiaAffton000.0
Sydney PagluschAffton000.0
Emma RobertsAffton000.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Affton00.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Anna DaughtryAffton00.0
Emina GladovicAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0
Lola LivengoodAffton00.0
Elena ModerAffton00.0
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.0
Melody OlesiaAffton00.0
Sydney PagluschAffton00.0
Emma RobertsAffton00.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.0
Amelia WilsonAffton00.0
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.0
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.0
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.0
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.0
Addison LeibAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/18/2022.
