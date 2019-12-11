Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/10/2019
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Makayla Parton
|Seckman
|27
|27.0
|Makenna DeClue
|Troy
|26
|26.0
|Kelsey Blakemore
|Whitfield
|25
|25.0
|Keisha Watkins
|Northwest Academy
|25
|25.0
|Mia Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|22
|22.0
|Danika White
|New Athens
|20
|20.0
|Amelia Bell
|O'Fallon
|20
|20.0
|Melanie Giljum
|Liberty
|20
|20.0
|Mallory Ronshausen
|Cor Jesu
|19
|19.0
|Jaleah Carrawell
|Jennings
|19
|19.0
|Raychel Jones
|Vashon
|19
|19.0
|Saniah Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|18
|18.0
|Jazzman Westly-Young
|East St. Louis
|17
|17.0
|Ali Adrian
|Ursuline
|17
|17.0
|Vanessa Polk
|John Burroughs
|16
|16.0
3 Point leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Makenna DeClue
|Troy
|7
|7.00
|Mallory Ronshausen
|Cor Jesu
|5
|5.00
|Ali Adrian
|Ursuline
|5
|5.00
|Megan Kruse
|Liberty
|4
|4.00
|Jailah Pelly
|East St. Louis
|3
|3.00
|Jaleah Carrawell
|Jennings
|3
|3.00
|Taylar Headrick
|Lindbergh
|3
|3.00
|Mia Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|3
|3.00
|Gabi Cook
|Troy
|3
|3.00
|Raychel Jones
|Vashon
|3
|3.00
|Reese Bennett
|Belleville West
|2
|2.00
|Lilly Berger
|Cor Jesu
|2
|2.00
|Emma Lauber
|Cor Jesu
|2
|2.00
|Hannah Ermeling
|FH North
|2
|2.00
|Kate Rolfes
|Incarnate Word
|2
|2.00
|Hannah Wymer
|Lindbergh
|2
|2.00
|Makayla Moore
|Mehlville
|2
|2.00
|Kendall Schieppe
|O'Fallon
|2
|2.00
|Ana Lyons
|Parkway West
|2
|2.00
|Lily Jackson
|St. Charles West
|2
|2.00
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Dejah Brown
|Belleville West
|1
|1
|100.0
|Alyssa Elliot
|Belleville West
|2
|2
|100.0
|Shaniah Nunn
|Belleville West
|2
|2
|100.0
|Peyton Starks
|John Burroughs
|1
|1
|100.0
|Sarah Collier
|Cor Jesu
|2
|2
|100.0
|Addison Erusha
|Cor Jesu
|2
|2
|100.0
|Emma Lauber
|Cor Jesu
|2
|2
|100.0
|Mallory Ronshausen
|Cor Jesu
|2
|2
|100.0
|Amy Varghese
|Cor Jesu
|1
|1
|100.0
|Derrica Branch
|East St. Louis
|2
|2
|100.0
|Jamie Russell
|East St. Louis
|1
|1
|100.0
|Veronica Sherrod
|East St. Louis
|3
|3
|100.0
|Keiarra Cotton
|Gateway STEM
|3
|3
|100.0
|Alex Powell
|Granite City
|2
|2
|100.0
|Danielle Brand
|Greenville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Rylee Pickett
|Greenville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Abby Sussenbach
|Greenville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Natalie Potts
|Incarnate Word
|3
|3
|100.0
|Ellie Vazzana
|Incarnate Word
|2
|2
|100.0
|Jaleah Carrawell
|Jennings
|2
|2
|100.0
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/11/2019.