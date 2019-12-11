Subscribe for 99¢
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/10/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Makayla PartonSeckman2727.0
Makenna DeClueTroy2626.0
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield2525.0
Keisha WatkinsNorthwest Academy2525.0
Mia NicastroSt. Charles West2222.0
Danika WhiteNew Athens2020.0
Amelia BellO'Fallon2020.0
Melanie GiljumLiberty2020.0
Mallory RonshausenCor Jesu1919.0
Jaleah CarrawellJennings1919.0
Raychel JonesVashon1919.0
Saniah TylerIncarnate Word1818.0
Jazzman Westly-YoungEast St. Louis1717.0
Ali AdrianUrsuline1717.0
Vanessa PolkJohn Burroughs1616.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Makenna DeClueTroy77.00
Mallory RonshausenCor Jesu55.00
Ali AdrianUrsuline55.00
Megan KruseLiberty44.00
Jailah PellyEast St. Louis33.00
Jaleah CarrawellJennings33.00
Taylar HeadrickLindbergh33.00
Mia NicastroSt. Charles West33.00
Gabi CookTroy33.00
Raychel JonesVashon33.00
Reese BennettBelleville West22.00
Lilly BergerCor Jesu22.00
Emma LauberCor Jesu22.00
Hannah ErmelingFH North22.00
Kate RolfesIncarnate Word22.00
Hannah WymerLindbergh22.00
Makayla MooreMehlville22.00
Kendall SchieppeO'Fallon22.00
Ana LyonsParkway West22.00
Lily JacksonSt. Charles West22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Dejah BrownBelleville West11100.0
Alyssa ElliotBelleville West22100.0
Shaniah NunnBelleville West22100.0
Peyton StarksJohn Burroughs11100.0
Sarah CollierCor Jesu22100.0
Addison ErushaCor Jesu22100.0
Emma LauberCor Jesu22100.0
Mallory RonshausenCor Jesu22100.0
Amy VargheseCor Jesu11100.0
Derrica BranchEast St. Louis22100.0
Jamie RussellEast St. Louis11100.0
Veronica SherrodEast St. Louis33100.0
Keiarra CottonGateway STEM33100.0
Alex PowellGranite City22100.0
Danielle BrandGreenville22100.0
Rylee PickettGreenville22100.0
Abby SussenbachGreenville22100.0
Natalie PottsIncarnate Word33100.0
Ellie VazzanaIncarnate Word22100.0
Jaleah CarrawellJennings22100.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Amanda FitzWilliamOakville77.00
Lauren HalamicekOakville55.00
Abbie ZensenParkway West55.00
Mallory RonshausenCor Jesu44.00
Shakara McClineEast St. Louis44.00
Mya MinorOakville44.00
Julia BoyetCor Jesu33.00
Sarah CollierCor Jesu33.00
Addison ErushaCor Jesu33.00
Jailah PellyEast St. Louis33.00
Veronica SherrodEast St. Louis33.00
Natalie IbergGreenville33.00
Alyssa CoffeySt. Charles West33.00
Haley LizenbeeSeckman33.00
Brianna MercerSeckman33.00
Keisha WatkinsNorthwest Academy33.00
Lilly BergerCor Jesu22.00
Addison NietheDuBourg22.00
Rylee PickettGreenville22.00
Hannah SimpsonGreenville22.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Addison NietheDuBourg66.00
Brooklyn SuzukiGreenville66.00
Keisha WatkinsNorthwest Academy66.00
Addison ErushaCor Jesu55.00
Mallory RonshausenCor Jesu55.00
Amanda FitzWilliamOakville55.00
Makayla PartonSeckman55.00
Makyla GaryNorthwest Academy55.00
Sarah CollierCor Jesu44.00
Veronica SherrodEast St. Louis44.00
Brianna MercerSeckman44.00
Olivia KorpeckiCor Jesu33.00
Genesis RhodesDuBourg33.00
Jazzman Westly-YoungEast St. Louis33.00
Natalie IbergGreenville33.00
Rylee PickettGreenville33.00
Abby SussenbachGreenville33.00
Abby TownsendSeckman33.00
Lilly BergerCor Jesu22.00
Julia BoyetCor Jesu22.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Jayla MortonNormandy2020.0
Angela ElguezabalOakville1414.0
Jazzman Westly-YoungEast St. Louis1313.0
Gwyn MitchellGreenville1111.0
Makayla PartonSeckman1111.0
Genesis RhodesDuBourg1010.0
Jamie RussellEast St. Louis1010.0
Janay RollinsNorthwest Academy1010.0
Olivia KorpeckiCor Jesu99.0
Mia NicastroSt. Charles West99.0
Ana LyonsParkway West88.0
Hannah MyersSt. Charles West88.0
Isabella DickneiteOakville77.0
Abbie ZensenParkway West77.0
Harmony HudsonSt. Charles West77.0
Makyla GaryNorthwest Academy77.0
Alika SnowNorthwest Academy77.0
Keisha WatkinsNorthwest Academy77.0
Abby SussenbachGreenville66.0
Ellie VazzanaIncarnate Word66.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Jamie RussellEast St. Louis33.00
Megan HallemannGreenville33.00
Isabella DickneiteOakville33.00
Ji'Myra AdamsNormandy22.00
Calynn GicanteOakville22.00
Mia NicastroSt. Charles West22.00
Haley LizenbeeSeckman22.00
Makayla PartonSeckman22.00
Kali SnowNorthwest Academy22.00
Olivia KorpeckiCor Jesu11.00
Genesis RhodesDuBourg11.00
Gwyn MitchellGreenville11.00
Olivia HahnIncarnate Word11.00
Natalie PottsIncarnate Word11.00
Ellie VazzanaIncarnate Word11.00
Angela ElguezabalOakville11.00
Ashley SmithParkway West11.00
Abbie ZensenParkway West11.00
Tatum WymanSeckman11.00
Makyla GaryNorthwest Academy11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/11/2019.

