Daily performances

Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/9/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH2020.0
Heaven BrooksMetro1313.0
Nyla BrownMetro1010.0
NaZya FieldsMiller Career88.0
Hannora ChaseMaplewood-RH66.0
Jalise JonesMaplewood-RH44.0
Basia ManessMaplewood-RH33.0
Armani BinghamMiller Career33.0
Jamya WilliamsMiller Career33.0
Lucy MetcalfMaplewood-RH11.0
Clarady BrooksMetro11.0
Garneau JadynMaplewood-RH10.0
Jaeda HodgeMaplewood-RH00.0
Jaleic WilsonMaplewood-RH00.0
Jakia WilsonMaplewood-RH00.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Heaven BrooksMetro33.00
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH11.00
Jamya WilliamsMiller Career11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
NaZya FieldsMiller Career2366.7
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH71258.3
Garneau JadynMaplewood-RH1250.0
Lucy MetcalfMaplewood-RH1250.0
Clarady BrooksMetro1250.0
Armani BinghamMiller Career1250.0
Basia ManessMaplewood-RH1333.3
Elizabeth BoydAffton000.0
Alexis BoyerAffton000.0
Mia BufordAffton000.0
Anna DaughtryAffton000.0
Amelia DaughtryAffton000.0
Emma GranaAffton000.0
Lola LivengoodAffton000.0
Elena ModerAffton000.0
Bridgit OlesiaAffton000.0
Sydney PagluschAffton000.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton000.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton000.0
Amelia WilsonAffton000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH22.00
Hannora ChaseMaplewood-RH11.00
Yorie WatsonMiller Career11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Basia ManessMaplewood-RH33.00
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH22.00
Jaleic WilsonMaplewood-RH22.00
Nyla BrownMetro22.00
Jalise JonesMaplewood-RH11.00
Jakia WilsonMaplewood-RH11.00
Alexis DixonMetro11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH1515.0
Basia ManessMaplewood-RH99.0
Nyla BrownMetro77.0
Armani BinghamMiller Career55.0
Samarra BynumMiller Career55.0
Jaleic WilsonMaplewood-RH44.0
NaZya FieldsMiller Career44.0
Yorie WatsonMiller Career44.0
Hannora ChaseMaplewood-RH33.0
Jaeda HodgeMaplewood-RH33.0
Jalise JonesMaplewood-RH22.0
Lucy MetcalfMaplewood-RH22.0
Jakia WilsonMaplewood-RH22.0
Alexis DixonMetro22.0
Clarady BrooksMetro11.0
Kahmia JonesMiller Career11.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Mia BufordAffton00.0
Anna DaughtryAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Hannora ChaseMaplewood-RH22.00
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH22.00
Jaleic WilsonMaplewood-RH11.00
Heaven BrooksMetro11.00
Nyla BrownMetro11.00
Samarra BynumMiller Career11.00
NaZya FieldsMiller Career11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/9/2022.
