Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
People are also reading…
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Heaven Brooks
|Metro
|3
|3.00
|Chloe Swedlund
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Jamya Williams
|Miller Career
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|NaZya Fields
|Miller Career
|2
|3
|66.7
|Chloe Swedlund
|Maplewood-RH
|7
|12
|58.3
|Garneau Jadyn
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|2
|50.0
|Lucy Metcalf
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|2
|50.0
|Clarady Brooks
|Metro
|1
|2
|50.0
|Armani Bingham
|Miller Career
|1
|2
|50.0
|Basia Maness
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|3
|33.3
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Chloe Swedlund
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Hannora Chase
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Yorie Watson
|Miller Career
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Basia Maness
|Maplewood-RH
|3
|3.00
|Chloe Swedlund
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Jaleic Wilson
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Nyla Brown
|Metro
|2
|2.00
|Jalise Jones
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Jakia Wilson
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Alexis Dixon
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Hannora Chase
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Chloe Swedlund
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Jaleic Wilson
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Heaven Brooks
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Nyla Brown
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Samarra Bynum
|Miller Career
|1
|1.00
|NaZya Fields
|Miller Career
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/9/2022.