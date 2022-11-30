Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Olivia Goeke
|Orchard Farm
|1
|1.00
|Payton Meyers
|Orchard Farm
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Addison Brown
|Orchard Farm
|2
|2
|100.0
|Olivia Goeke
|Orchard Farm
|1
|1
|100.0
|Payton Meyers
|Orchard Farm
|4
|4
|100.0
|Camryn Nelson
|Orchard Farm
|3
|3
|100.0
|Allison Ruhling
|Orchard Farm
|3
|4
|75.0
|Bella Jones
|Orchard Farm
|5
|8
|62.5
|Genesis Rhodes
|DuBourg
|3
|6
|50.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Hebel
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Hebel
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Hebel
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/30/2022.