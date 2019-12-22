Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/21/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Mykel MathewsHazelwood West3333.0
Adrenna SnipesAlton Marquette2323.0
Caragan LockardClopton2222.0
Mariah StewartHancock2222.0
Brooke HighmarkWestminster2222.0
Karsen JanyColumbia2121.0
Jakayla KirkHazelwood Central2121.0
Saniah TylerIncarnate Word2121.0
Kourtland TyusCivic Memorial2020.0
Kate RolfesIncarnate Word2020.0
Ellie EichenlaubFreeburg1818.0
Kristyn MitchellCollinsville1717.0
Kelsey MackPattonville1717.0
Caite KnutsonCollinsville1616.0
Mallory RonshausenCor Jesu1616.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Kate RolfesIncarnate Word55.00
Mallory RonshausenCor Jesu44.00
Amy JordanParkway North44.00
Karsen JanyColumbia33.00
Maddy SchwemmerFreeburg33.00
Mykel MathewsHazelwood West33.00
Ali JordanParkway North33.00
Aliyah WilliamsParkway North33.00
Annie RestovichVisitation33.00
Kate RestovichVisitation33.00
Tkiyah NelsonWhitfield33.00
Megan KruseLiberty33.00
Kourtland TyusCivic Memorial22.00
Riley DoyleCollinsville22.00
Lilly BergerCor Jesu22.00
Grace BertolinoGillespie22.00
Haley MajorHillsboro, Ill.22.00
Saniah TylerIncarnate Word22.00
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH22.00
Jillian NelsonAlton Marquette22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Jenna ChristesonCivic Memorial22100.0
Caite KnutsonCollinsville22100.0
Emily HolmesColumbia22100.0
Jasmine GrayHazelwood West66100.0
Emily SchmidtGillespie33100.0
J'Lessa JordanHazelwood Central22100.0
Addy HuweFrancis Howell22100.0
Amanda MathewsonFrancis Howell22100.0
Faith BlandMetro33100.0
Grace EimerNorthwest-CH55100.0
Rachel SolverudNerinx Hall22100.0
Naidah ThamesNorth Tech11100.0
Amy JordanParkway North22100.0
Elyse MarshallParkway North22100.0
Kelsey MackPattonville22100.0
Hanna Al-BaajRosati-Kain33100.0
Katie DistelrathSt. Joseph's22100.0
Kate RestovichVisitation11100.0
Heather AlbersWaterloo22100.0
Ellie PaloucekWebster Groves22100.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Brooke HiltonParkway Central1111.00
Briana Hoffmann-CollinsHancock77.00
Faith LiljegrenCollinsville66.00
Mallory RonshausenCor Jesu66.00
Aliyah WilliamsParkway North66.00
Nariyah SimmonsHazelwood Central55.00
Mya BethanyRosati-Kain55.00
Haley KimesFreeburg44.00
Jakayla KirkHazelwood Central44.00
Adrenna SnipesAlton Marquette44.00
Mattie OlsenPattonville44.00
Hanna Al-BaajRosati-Kain44.00
Toni PattersonLiberty44.00
Kourtland TyusCivic Memorial33.00
Jasmine GrayHazelwood West33.00
Mariah StewartHancock33.00
Anna SteckMetro33.00
Mackenzie RhodesParkway North33.00
Kelsey MackPattonville33.00
Emily LallySt. Joseph's33.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Faith LiljegrenCollinsville77.00
Addison ErushaCor Jesu77.00
Mykel MathewsHazelwood West77.00
Tori StandeferCivic Memorial55.00
Saniah TylerIncarnate Word55.00
Karsen JanyColumbia44.00
Jasmine GrayHazelwood West44.00
Briana Hoffmann-CollinsHancock44.00
Sasia MoultrieHancock44.00
Jakayla KirkHazelwood Central44.00
Brooke HiltonParkway Central44.00
Madeline BryanParkway North44.00
Aliyah WilliamsParkway North44.00
Claire ChristesonCivic Memorial33.00
Kristyn MitchellCollinsville33.00
Paige BeckerColumbia33.00
Alexa HildebrandColumbia33.00
Mikalyn BurrusHazelwood West33.00
Jasmine CarterHazelwood West33.00
J'Lessa JordanHazelwood Central33.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Mariah StewartHancock2222.0
Katie O'ConnellRosati-Kain1313.0
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's1212.0
Jayla KellyParkway Central1111.0
Madeline BryanParkway North1111.0
Na'Lani WilliamsHazelwood West1010.0
Jakayla KirkHazelwood Central1010.0
Kelsey MackPattonville1010.0
Ellie EichenlaubFreeburg99.0
J'Lessa JordanHazelwood Central99.0
Natalie PottsIncarnate Word99.0
Toni PattersonLiberty99.0
Mia VanPamelLiberty99.0
Taylor HoltenColumbia88.0
Addison ErushaCor Jesu88.0
Adrenna SnipesAlton Marquette88.0
Anna HallCivic Memorial77.0
Astacia BushCollinsville77.0
Kristyn MitchellCollinsville77.0
Maddy SchwemmerFreeburg77.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Avrie BarthelColumbia55.00
Mariah StewartHancock55.00
J'Lessa JordanHazelwood Central44.00
Jayla KellyParkway Central44.00
Melanie GiljumLiberty33.00
Claire ChristesonCivic Memorial22.00
Maura NiemeierCivic Memorial22.00
Kristyn MitchellCollinsville22.00
Ava KhouryColumbia22.00
Ellie EichenlaubFreeburg22.00
Sasia MoultrieHancock22.00
Jakayla KirkHazelwood Central22.00
Kate RolfesIncarnate Word22.00
Jillian NelsonAlton Marquette22.00
Faith BlandMetro22.00
Astacia BushCollinsville11.00
Faith LiljegrenCollinsville11.00
Paige BeckerColumbia11.00
Alexa HildebrandColumbia11.00
Karsen JanyColumbia11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/22/2019.
0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports