Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Mykel Mathews
|Hazelwood West
|33
|33.0
|Adrenna Snipes
|Alton Marquette
|23
|23.0
|Caragan Lockard
|Clopton
|22
|22.0
|Mariah Stewart
|Hancock
|22
|22.0
|Brooke Highmark
|Westminster
|22
|22.0
|Karsen Jany
|Columbia
|21
|21.0
|Jakayla Kirk
|Hazelwood Central
|21
|21.0
|Saniah Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|21
|21.0
|Kourtland Tyus
|Civic Memorial
|20
|20.0
|Kate Rolfes
|Incarnate Word
|20
|20.0
|Ellie Eichenlaub
|Freeburg
|18
|18.0
|Kristyn Mitchell
|Collinsville
|17
|17.0
|Kelsey Mack
|Pattonville
|17
|17.0
|Caite Knutson
|Collinsville
|16
|16.0
|Mallory Ronshausen
|Cor Jesu
|16
|16.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Jenna Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2
|100.0
|Caite Knutson
|Collinsville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Emily Holmes
|Columbia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Jasmine Gray
|Hazelwood West
|6
|6
|100.0
|Emily Schmidt
|Gillespie
|3
|3
|100.0
|J'Lessa Jordan
|Hazelwood Central
|2
|2
|100.0
|Addy Huwe
|Francis Howell
|2
|2
|100.0
|Amanda Mathewson
|Francis Howell
|2
|2
|100.0
|Faith Bland
|Metro
|3
|3
|100.0
|Grace Eimer
|Northwest-CH
|5
|5
|100.0
|Rachel Solverud
|Nerinx Hall
|2
|2
|100.0
|Naidah Thames
|North Tech
|1
|1
|100.0
|Amy Jordan
|Parkway North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Elyse Marshall
|Parkway North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kelsey Mack
|Pattonville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Hanna Al-Baaj
|Rosati-Kain
|3
|3
|100.0
|Katie Distelrath
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kate Restovich
|Visitation
|1
|1
|100.0
|Heather Albers
|Waterloo
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ellie Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|2
|2
|100.0
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/22/2019.