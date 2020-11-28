 Skip to main content
Daily performances
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/28/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield2020.0
Jenna ClarkWebster Groves1515.0
Emma PawlitzLutheran South1414.0
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's1414.0
Ellie PaloucekWebster Groves1313.0
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's1212.0
Brooklyn RhodesWhitfield1212.0
Gabriela MooreWebster Groves1010.0
JaNyla BushWhitfield1010.0
Ellie BuscherLutheran South99.0
Hope KasselLutheran South99.0
Macy SchelpLutheran South99.0
Britney RhodesWhitfield99.0
Tara BehnamKirkwood88.0
Grace HuppKirkwood88.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Jenna ClarkWebster Groves55.00
Grace HuppKirkwood22.00
Katelynn KarstenLutheran South22.00
Emma PawlitzLutheran South22.00
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's22.00
Gabriela MooreWebster Groves22.00
Ellie PaloucekWebster Groves22.00
JaNyla BushWhitfield22.00
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South11.00
Allison PfisterLutheran South11.00
Macy SchelpLutheran South11.00
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield11.00
Lauren BennettAffton00.00
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.00
Ayanna BufordAffton00.00
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.00
Alexandra FinchAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Megan HasaniAffton00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Angela MostekKirkwood22100.0
Hope KasselLutheran South11100.0
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's22100.0
Eliza MaupinWebster Groves11100.0
Britney RhodesWhitfield11100.0
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield7887.5
Ellie BuscherLutheran South5771.4
Zoe StewartSt. Joseph's2366.7
Alyssa MoranWebster Groves2366.7
Macy SchelpLutheran South4757.1
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's4757.1
Madison FriarKirkwood1250.0
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South1250.0
Emily MeyerLutheran South2450.0
Emily LallySt. Joseph's2450.0
Ellie PaloucekWebster Groves3650.0
Dana BufordWebster Groves1333.3
Allison PfisterLutheran South1425.0
Lauren BennettAffton000.0
Sydney BlackmonAffton000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Macy SchelpLutheran South66.00
Khala JansenSt. Joseph's44.00
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's33.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South22.00
Emily LallySt. Joseph's22.00
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's22.00
Hannah ChristLutheran South11.00
Katelynn KarstenLutheran South11.00
Hope KasselLutheran South11.00
Emily MeyerLutheran South11.00
Emma PawlitzLutheran South11.00
Allison JansenSt. Joseph's11.00
Lauren BennettAffton00.00
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.00
Ayanna BufordAffton00.00
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.00
Alexandra FinchAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Megan HasaniAffton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Allison PfisterLutheran South33.00
Macy SchelpLutheran South33.00
Khala JansenSt. Joseph's33.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South22.00
Katelynn KarstenLutheran South22.00
Emma PawlitzLutheran South22.00
Amy CekoLutheran South11.00
Hope KasselLutheran South11.00
Emily MeyerLutheran South11.00
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's11.00
Emily LallySt. Joseph's11.00
Lauren BennettAffton00.00
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.00
Ayanna BufordAffton00.00
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.00
Alexandra FinchAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Megan HasaniAffton00.00
Alexa LofgrenAffton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's88.0
Emily MeyerLutheran South77.0
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's77.0
Khala JansenSt. Joseph's77.0
Ellie BuscherLutheran South55.0
Allison PfisterLutheran South55.0
Emily LallySt. Joseph's55.0
Grace HaaseLutheran South33.0
Macy SchelpLutheran South33.0
Allison JansenSt. Joseph's33.0
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South22.0
Hope KasselLutheran South22.0
Emma PawlitzLutheran South22.0
Emma WagnerLutheran South22.0
Avery SimonSt. Joseph's22.0
Amy CekoLutheran South11.0
Lindy FrenchLutheran South11.0
Lauren BennettAffton00.0
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.0
Ayanna BufordAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Grace HaaseLutheran South44.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South33.00
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's22.00
Hope KasselLutheran South11.00
Emily MeyerLutheran South11.00
Khala JansenSt. Joseph's11.00
Lauren BennettAffton00.00
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.00
Ayanna BufordAffton00.00
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.00
Alexandra FinchAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Megan HasaniAffton00.00
Alexa LofgrenAffton00.00
Teniola OsikoyaAffton00.00
Ella PouletteAffton00.00
Layla SmithAffton00.00
Camryn SwisherAffton00.00
Safaya ThomasAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/28/2020.
