Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Kelsey Blakemore
|Whitfield
|20
|20.0
|Jenna Clark
|Webster Groves
|15
|15.0
|Emma Pawlitz
|Lutheran South
|14
|14.0
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|14
|14.0
|Ellie Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|13
|13.0
|Michele Origliasso
|St. Joseph's
|12
|12.0
|Brooklyn Rhodes
|Whitfield
|12
|12.0
|Gabriela Moore
|Webster Groves
|10
|10.0
|JaNyla Bush
|Whitfield
|10
|10.0
|Ellie Buscher
|Lutheran South
|9
|9.0
|Hope Kassel
|Lutheran South
|9
|9.0
|Macy Schelp
|Lutheran South
|9
|9.0
|Britney Rhodes
|Whitfield
|9
|9.0
|Tara Behnam
|Kirkwood
|8
|8.0
|Grace Hupp
|Kirkwood
|8
|8.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Angela Mostek
|Kirkwood
|2
|2
|100.0
|Hope Kassel
|Lutheran South
|1
|1
|100.0
|Michele Origliasso
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2
|100.0
|Eliza Maupin
|Webster Groves
|1
|1
|100.0
|Britney Rhodes
|Whitfield
|1
|1
|100.0
|Kelsey Blakemore
|Whitfield
|7
|8
|87.5
|Ellie Buscher
|Lutheran South
|5
|7
|71.4
|Zoe Stewart
|St. Joseph's
|2
|3
|66.7
|Alyssa Moran
|Webster Groves
|2
|3
|66.7
|Macy Schelp
|Lutheran South
|4
|7
|57.1
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|4
|7
|57.1
|Madison Friar
|Kirkwood
|1
|2
|50.0
|Chloe Eggerding
|Lutheran South
|1
|2
|50.0
|Emily Meyer
|Lutheran South
|2
|4
|50.0
|Emily Lally
|St. Joseph's
|2
|4
|50.0
|Ellie Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|3
|6
|50.0
|Dana Buford
|Webster Groves
|1
|3
|33.3
|Allison Pfister
|Lutheran South
|1
|4
|25.0
|Lauren Bennett
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Allison Pfister
|Lutheran South
|3
|3.00
|Macy Schelp
|Lutheran South
|3
|3.00
|Khala Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3.00
|Ellie Buscher
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Katelynn Karsten
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Emma Pawlitz
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Amy Ceko
|Lutheran South
|1
|1.00
|Hope Kassel
|Lutheran South
|1
|1.00
|Emily Meyer
|Lutheran South
|1
|1.00
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Emily Lally
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Lauren Bennett
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ayanna Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Chloe Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexandra Finch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Megan Hasani
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexa Lofgren
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Grace Haase
|Lutheran South
|4
|4.00
|Ellie Buscher
|Lutheran South
|3
|3.00
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Hope Kassel
|Lutheran South
|1
|1.00
|Emily Meyer
|Lutheran South
|1
|1.00
|Khala Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Lauren Bennett
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ayanna Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Chloe Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexandra Finch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Megan Hasani
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexa Lofgren
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Teniola Osikoya
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ella Poulette
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Layla Smith
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Safaya Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/28/2020.
