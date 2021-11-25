Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Kate Eisenbies
|Crystal City
|25
|25.0
|Sydney Harris
|Edwardsville
|25
|25.0
|Sherrell Van
|Bayless
|22
|22.0
|Raychel Jones
|Vashon
|22
|22.0
|Ella Follen
|Bayless
|19
|19.0
|Kate Restovich
|Visitation
|19
|19.0
|Molly Clemmons
|Crystal City
|18
|18.0
|Anna Steck
|Metro
|18
|18.0
|Grace Restovich
|Visitation
|18
|18.0
|Elle Evans
|Edwardsville
|14
|14.0
|Nyla Brown
|Metro
|13
|13.0
|Tayah Burnett
|Hazelwood Central
|12
|12.0
|Kailynn Kruep
|Mater Dei
|12
|12.0
|Zsana Hawkins
|O'Fallon
|22
|11.0
|Keyara Baerga-Plumey
|Belleville West
|20
|10.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Camille Bronson
|Bayless
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ella Follen
|Bayless
|1
|1
|100.0
|Sherrell Van
|Bayless
|7
|7
|100.0
|Lamiya Terrell
|Belleville West
|1
|1
|100.0
|Elle Evans
|Edwardsville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kaitlyn Morningstar
|Edwardsville
|4
|4
|100.0
|Ellie Neath
|Edwardsville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kennedy Williams
|Hazelwood Central
|2
|2
|100.0
|Shannon Dowell
|O'Fallon
|3
|3
|100.0
|Laylah Jackson
|O'Fallon
|2
|2
|100.0
|Avery McLaughlin
|Visitation
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kate Restovich
|Visitation
|10
|11
|90.9
|Grace Restovich
|Visitation
|9
|10
|90.0
|Kate Eisenbies
|Crystal City
|9
|11
|81.8
|Sydney Harris
|Edwardsville
|4
|5
|80.0
|Maliah Sparks
|Belleville West
|3
|4
|75.0
|Abbie Edwards
|Crystal City
|3
|4
|75.0
|Macy Silvey
|Edwardsville
|3
|4
|75.0
|Emerald Prude
|Hazelwood Central
|3
|4
|75.0
|Megan Meyer
|Alton Marquette
|3
|4
|75.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Jillian Nelson
|Alton Marquette
|5
|2.50
|Payton Patterson
|Alton Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Chloe White
|Alton Marquette
|4
|2.00
|Nyla Brown
|Metro
|2
|2.00
|Laura Hewitt
|Alton Marquette
|3
|1.50
|Alyssa Powell
|Alton Marquette
|3
|1.50
|Nia Ballinger
|Alton Marquette
|2
|1.00
|Haley Rodgers
|Alton Marquette
|2
|1.00
|Alexis Dixon
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Anna Steck
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Amiyah Tate
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Courney Ruffin
|Medicine and Biosc
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Anna Steck
|Metro
|5
|5.00
|Nyla Brown
|Metro
|3
|3.00
|Alyssa Powell
|Alton Marquette
|4
|2.00
|Laura Hewitt
|Alton Marquette
|1
|0.50
|Megan Meyer
|Alton Marquette
|1
|0.50
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00