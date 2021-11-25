 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/24/2021

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Kate EisenbiesCrystal City2525.0
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville2525.0
Sherrell VanBayless2222.0
Raychel JonesVashon2222.0
Ella FollenBayless1919.0
Kate RestovichVisitation1919.0
Molly ClemmonsCrystal City1818.0
Anna SteckMetro1818.0
Grace RestovichVisitation1818.0
Elle EvansEdwardsville1414.0
Nyla BrownMetro1313.0
Tayah BurnettHazelwood Central1212.0
Kailynn KruepMater Dei1212.0
Zsana HawkinsO'Fallon2211.0
Keyara Baerga-PlumeyBelleville West2010.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Kailynn KruepMater Dei44.00
Jalynn RookBelleville West63.00
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville33.00
Micha BrownVashon33.00
Klaire KeelO'Fallon52.50
Keyara Baerga-PlumeyBelleville West42.00
Alandyn SimmonsHazelwood Central22.00
Jillian NelsonAlton Marquette42.00
Sherrell VanBayless11.00
Lamiya TerrellBelleville West21.00
Abbie EdwardsCrystal City11.00
Bella HankinsCrystal City11.00
Macy SilveyEdwardsville11.00
Alexis KampwerthMater Dei11.00
Heaven BrooksMetro11.00
McKenzie RobertsMetro11.00
Raychel JonesVashon11.00
Avery JacobyVisitation11.00
Kate RestovichVisitation11.00
Grace RestovichVisitation11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Camille BronsonBayless22100.0
Ella FollenBayless11100.0
Sherrell VanBayless77100.0
Lamiya TerrellBelleville West11100.0
Elle EvansEdwardsville22100.0
Kaitlyn MorningstarEdwardsville44100.0
Ellie NeathEdwardsville22100.0
Kennedy WilliamsHazelwood Central22100.0
Shannon DowellO'Fallon33100.0
Laylah JacksonO'Fallon22100.0
Avery McLaughlinVisitation22100.0
Kate RestovichVisitation101190.9
Grace RestovichVisitation91090.0
Kate EisenbiesCrystal City91181.8
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville4580.0
Maliah SparksBelleville West3475.0
Abbie EdwardsCrystal City3475.0
Macy SilveyEdwardsville3475.0
Emerald PrudeHazelwood Central3475.0
Megan MeyerAlton Marquette3475.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Jillian NelsonAlton Marquette52.50
Payton PattersonAlton Marquette22.00
Chloe WhiteAlton Marquette42.00
Nyla BrownMetro22.00
Laura HewittAlton Marquette31.50
Alyssa PowellAlton Marquette31.50
Nia BallingerAlton Marquette21.00
Haley RodgersAlton Marquette21.00
Alexis DixonMetro11.00
Anna SteckMetro11.00
Amiyah TateMetro11.00
Courney RuffinMedicine and Biosc11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Chloe WhiteAlton Marquette73.50
Laura BrownMedicine and Biosc33.00
Charliegh WilliamsMedicine and Biosc33.00
Alyssa PowellAlton Marquette52.50
Heaven BrooksMetro22.00
Nyla BrownMetro22.00
Alexis DixonMetro22.00
Amiyah TateMetro22.00
Kyana MarshallMedicine and Biosc22.00
Courney RuffinMedicine and Biosc22.00
Daiysha ShanksMedicine and Biosc22.00
Nia BallingerAlton Marquette31.50
Jillian NelsonAlton Marquette31.50
Kamryn FandreyAlton Marquette21.00
Payton PattersonAlton Marquette11.00
Aryelle AshfordMetro11.00
Clarady BrooksMetro11.00
Anna SteckMetro11.00
Arianna LacyMedicine and Biosc11.00
Ava MoorhemMedicine and Biosc11.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Nyla BrownMetro1313.0
Alyssa PowellAlton Marquette168.0
Alexis DixonMetro88.0
Charliegh WilliamsMedicine and Biosc88.0
Chloe WhiteAlton Marquette105.0
Anna SteckMetro55.0
Laura BrownMedicine and Biosc55.0
Laura HewittAlton Marquette94.5
Aryelle AshfordMetro33.0
Heaven BrooksMetro33.0
Vivian DangMetro33.0
Courney RuffinMedicine and Biosc33.0
Daiysha ShanksMedicine and Biosc33.0
Clarady BrooksMetro22.0
Amiyah TateMetro22.0
Arianna LacyMedicine and Biosc22.0
Nia BallingerAlton Marquette31.5
Megan MeyerAlton Marquette31.5
Jillian NelsonAlton Marquette31.5
McKenzie RobertsMetro11.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Anna SteckMetro55.00
Nyla BrownMetro33.00
Alyssa PowellAlton Marquette42.00
Laura HewittAlton Marquette10.50
Megan MeyerAlton Marquette10.50
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Camryn SwisherAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/25/2021.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News