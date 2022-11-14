 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily performances

Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/14/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Haley OttenschniederBreese Central2525.0
Kailynne SmallGibault2121.0
Liv ColsonWaterloo2020.0
Norah GumWaterloo2020.0
Karsen JanyColumbia1414.0
Sam SchmukeColumbia1414.0
Jeda FriessRed Bud1313.0
Sarah HuberME Lutheran1212.0
Katie JoseME Lutheran1212.0
Addison LoweHillsboro, Ill.1111.0
Annie VillarealMarissa1111.0
Kaydence SchroederBreese Central1010.0
Sam LindhorstWaterloo1010.0
Jehda WilliamsBelleville East99.0
SherfyME Lutheran99.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Haley OttenschniederBreese Central55.00
Kailynne SmallGibault44.00
Liv ColsonWaterloo44.00
Kaydence SchroederBreese Central22.00
Karsen JanyColumbia22.00
Katie JoseME Lutheran22.00
Brooke MillerValmeyer22.00
ProfferValmeyer22.00
Sam LindhorstWaterloo22.00
Jordyn CrowderBelleville East11.00
Kayla McClellanBelleville East11.00
Taylor SmithBelleville East11.00
Taylor TrameBreese Central11.00
Ava LanghansColumbia11.00
Emma SchmidtGibault11.00
Addison PrangerAlton Marquette11.00
Grace HoppME Lutheran11.00
Olivia GeraldsRed Bud11.00
Mallory ThompsonWaterloo11.00
Affton00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Kayla McClellanBelleville East44100.0
Jehda WilliamsBelleville East11100.0
Dixie OttenschniederBreese Central44100.0
Kylie RakersBreese Central11100.0
Cece ToenniesBreese Central22100.0
Karsen JanyColumbia22100.0
Sam SchmukeColumbia22100.0
Bri BaldridgeGibault33100.0
Sierra ComptonHillsboro, Ill.33100.0
Addison LoweHillsboro, Ill.11100.0
Meagan WhiteHillsboro, Ill.22100.0
Autumn GilleyMarissa22100.0
Nia BallingerAlton Marquette3475.0
Norah GumWaterloo101471.4
Melanie HilmesBreese Central2366.7
Haley OttenschniederBreese Central4666.7
Ava LanghansColumbia4666.7
Allie WeinerAlton Marquette2366.7
Olivia GeraldsRed Bud3560.0
Kailynne SmallGibault5955.6

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Olivia GeraldsRed Bud33.00
Nia BallingerAlton Marquette22.00
Haley RodgersAlton Marquette22.00
Allie WeinerAlton Marquette22.00
Jeda FriessRed Bud22.00
Sofia JonesRed Bud22.00
Payton PattersonAlton Marquette11.00
Morgan MeekRed Bud11.00
Tori MuenchRed Bud11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Olivia KratschmerAlton Marquette55.00
Olivia GeraldsRed Bud44.00
Madison FalkenhainRed Bud33.00
Tori MuenchRed Bud22.00
Payton PattersonAlton Marquette11.00
Haley RodgersAlton Marquette11.00
Allie WeinerAlton Marquette11.00
Jeda FriessRed Bud11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Haley RodgersAlton Marquette55.0
Allie WeinerAlton Marquette55.0
Nia BallingerAlton Marquette44.0
Olivia KratschmerAlton Marquette44.0
Madison FalkenhainRed Bud44.0
Olivia GeraldsRed Bud44.0
Sofia JonesRed Bud44.0
Morgan MeekRed Bud44.0
Emma CarterRed Bud33.0
Jeda FriessRed Bud33.0
Lyla HessRed Bud22.0
Payton PattersonAlton Marquette11.0
Addison PrangerAlton Marquette11.0
Ava WagnerRed Bud11.0
Affton00.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Anna DaughtryAffton00.0
Emina GladovicAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/14/2022.
