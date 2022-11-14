Daily performances

Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/14/2022
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Haley Ottenschnieder
|Breese Central
|25
|25.0
|Kailynne Small
|Gibault
|21
|21.0
|Liv Colson
|Waterloo
|20
|20.0
|Norah Gum
|Waterloo
|20
|20.0
|Karsen Jany
|Columbia
|14
|14.0
|Sam Schmuke
|Columbia
|14
|14.0
|Jeda Friess
|Red Bud
|13
|13.0
|Sarah Huber
|ME Lutheran
|12
|12.0
|Katie Jose
|ME Lutheran
|12
|12.0
|Addison Lowe
|Hillsboro, Ill.
|11
|11.0
|Annie Villareal
|Marissa
|11
|11.0
|Kaydence Schroeder
|Breese Central
|10
|10.0
|Sam Lindhorst
|Waterloo
|10
|10.0
|Jehda Williams
|Belleville East
|9
|9.0
|Sherfy
|ME Lutheran
|9
|9.0
3 Point leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Haley Ottenschnieder
|Breese Central
|5
|5.00
|Kailynne Small
|Gibault
|4
|4.00
|Liv Colson
|Waterloo
|4
|4.00
|Kaydence Schroeder
|Breese Central
|2
|2.00
|Karsen Jany
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Katie Jose
|ME Lutheran
|2
|2.00
|Brooke Miller
|Valmeyer
|2
|2.00
|Proffer
|Valmeyer
|2
|2.00
|Sam Lindhorst
|Waterloo
|2
|2.00
|Jordyn Crowder
|Belleville East
|1
|1.00
|Kayla McClellan
|Belleville East
|1
|1.00
|Taylor Smith
|Belleville East
|1
|1.00
|Taylor Trame
|Breese Central
|1
|1.00
|Ava Langhans
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Emma Schmidt
|Gibault
|1
|1.00
|Addison Pranger
|Alton Marquette
|1
|1.00
|Grace Hopp
|ME Lutheran
|1
|1.00
|Olivia Geralds
|Red Bud
|1
|1.00
|Mallory Thompson
|Waterloo
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Kayla McClellan
|Belleville East
|4
|4
|100.0
|Jehda Williams
|Belleville East
|1
|1
|100.0
|Dixie Ottenschnieder
|Breese Central
|4
|4
|100.0
|Kylie Rakers
|Breese Central
|1
|1
|100.0
|Cece Toennies
|Breese Central
|2
|2
|100.0
|Karsen Jany
|Columbia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sam Schmuke
|Columbia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Bri Baldridge
|Gibault
|3
|3
|100.0
|Sierra Compton
|Hillsboro, Ill.
|3
|3
|100.0
|Addison Lowe
|Hillsboro, Ill.
|1
|1
|100.0
|Meagan White
|Hillsboro, Ill.
|2
|2
|100.0
|Autumn Gilley
|Marissa
|2
|2
|100.0
|Nia Ballinger
|Alton Marquette
|3
|4
|75.0
|Norah Gum
|Waterloo
|10
|14
|71.4
|Melanie Hilmes
|Breese Central
|2
|3
|66.7
|Haley Ottenschnieder
|Breese Central
|4
|6
|66.7
|Ava Langhans
|Columbia
|4
|6
|66.7
|Allie Weiner
|Alton Marquette
|2
|3
|66.7
|Olivia Geralds
|Red Bud
|3
|5
|60.0
|Kailynne Small
|Gibault
|5
|9
|55.6
Assist leaders
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Olivia Geralds
|Red Bud
|3
|3.00
|Nia Ballinger
|Alton Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Haley Rodgers
|Alton Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Allie Weiner
|Alton Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Jeda Friess
|Red Bud
|2
|2.00
|Sofia Jones
|Red Bud
|2
|2.00
|Payton Patterson
|Alton Marquette
|1
|1.00
|Morgan Meek
|Red Bud
|1
|1.00
|Tori Muench
|Red Bud
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
Steal leaders
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Olivia Kratschmer
|Alton Marquette
|5
|5.00
|Olivia Geralds
|Red Bud
|4
|4.00
|Madison Falkenhain
|Red Bud
|3
|3.00
|Tori Muench
|Red Bud
|2
|2.00
|Payton Patterson
|Alton Marquette
|1
|1.00
|Haley Rodgers
|Alton Marquette
|1
|1.00
|Allie Weiner
|Alton Marquette
|1
|1.00
|Jeda Friess
|Red Bud
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
Rebound leaders
Blocked shot leaders
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/14/2022.