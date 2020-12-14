 Skip to main content
Daily performances
Daily performances

Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/14/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Bri CollinsHancock3434.0
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock1818.0
Brooklyn RhodesWhitfield1616.0
Alyssa FreyLiberty1616.0
Treazure JacksonWhitfield1010.0
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield99.0
JaNyla BushWhitfield99.0
Emily NorthcuttLiberty88.0
Tkiyah NelsonWhitfield77.0
Ayriel DoughtHancock66.0
Toni PattersonLiberty33.0
Paris HunterHancock22.0
Brooklyn RudolphLiberty11.0
Blair WiseLiberty11.0
DeAnna Haynes-McGinnistHancock00.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Bri CollinsHancock22.00
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
JaNyla BushWhitfield22100.0
Brooklyn RhodesWhitfield22100.0
Alyssa FreyLiberty6875.0
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield2366.7
Bri CollinsHancock81457.1
Tkiyah NelsonWhitfield1250.0
Brooklyn RudolphLiberty1250.0
Blair WiseLiberty1250.0
Toni PattersonLiberty1425.0
Treazure JacksonWhitfield060.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Paris HunterHancock44.00
Ayriel DoughtHancock33.00
Bri CollinsHancock22.00
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock11.00
DeAnna Haynes-McGinnistHancock11.00
JJ PratlWhitfield11.00
Hailey McKayHancock00.00
Matea TrogrlicHancock00.00
Royalty WilliamsHancock00.00
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield00.00
Leah BorlandWhitfield00.00
JaNyla BushWhitfield00.00
Jada GriffinWhitfield00.00
Treazure JacksonWhitfield00.00
Tkiyah NelsonWhitfield00.00
Brooklyn RhodesWhitfield00.00
Dori EarleLiberty00.00
Shae EarleLiberty00.00
Alyssa FreyLiberty00.00
Megan GeislerLiberty00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Paris HunterHancock44.00
Bri CollinsHancock33.00
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock33.00
Jada GriffinWhitfield22.00
Ayriel DoughtHancock11.00
DeAnna Haynes-McGinnistHancock00.00
Hailey McKayHancock00.00
Matea TrogrlicHancock00.00
Royalty WilliamsHancock00.00
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield00.00
Leah BorlandWhitfield00.00
JaNyla BushWhitfield00.00
Treazure JacksonWhitfield00.00
Tkiyah NelsonWhitfield00.00
JJ PratlWhitfield00.00
Brooklyn RhodesWhitfield00.00
Dori EarleLiberty00.00
Shae EarleLiberty00.00
Alyssa FreyLiberty00.00
Megan GeislerLiberty00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Ayriel DoughtHancock99.0
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock77.0
Bri CollinsHancock55.0
Paris HunterHancock44.0
Hailey McKayHancock44.0
DeAnna Haynes-McGinnistHancock33.0
Matea TrogrlicHancock11.0
Royalty WilliamsHancock11.0
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield00.0
Leah BorlandWhitfield00.0
JaNyla BushWhitfield00.0
Jada GriffinWhitfield00.0
Treazure JacksonWhitfield00.0
Tkiyah NelsonWhitfield00.0
JJ PratlWhitfield00.0
Brooklyn RhodesWhitfield00.0
Dori EarleLiberty00.0
Shae EarleLiberty00.0
Alyssa FreyLiberty00.0
Megan GeislerLiberty00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Ayriel DoughtHancock55.00
Paris HunterHancock22.00
Bri CollinsHancock00.00
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock00.00
DeAnna Haynes-McGinnistHancock00.00
Hailey McKayHancock00.00
Matea TrogrlicHancock00.00
Royalty WilliamsHancock00.00
Kelsey BlakemoreWhitfield00.00
Leah BorlandWhitfield00.00
JaNyla BushWhitfield00.00
Jada GriffinWhitfield00.00
Treazure JacksonWhitfield00.00
Tkiyah NelsonWhitfield00.00
JJ PratlWhitfield00.00
Brooklyn RhodesWhitfield00.00
Dori EarleLiberty00.00
Shae EarleLiberty00.00
Alyssa FreyLiberty00.00
Megan GeislerLiberty00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/14/2020.
