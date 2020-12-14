Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Bri Collins
|Hancock
|34
|34.0
|Dashya Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|18
|18.0
|Brooklyn Rhodes
|Whitfield
|16
|16.0
|Alyssa Frey
|Liberty
|16
|16.0
|Treazure Jackson
|Whitfield
|10
|10.0
|Kelsey Blakemore
|Whitfield
|9
|9.0
|JaNyla Bush
|Whitfield
|9
|9.0
|Emily Northcutt
|Liberty
|8
|8.0
|Tkiyah Nelson
|Whitfield
|7
|7.0
|Ayriel Dought
|Hancock
|6
|6.0
|Toni Patterson
|Liberty
|3
|3.0
|Paris Hunter
|Hancock
|2
|2.0
|Brooklyn Rudolph
|Liberty
|1
|1.0
|Blair Wise
|Liberty
|1
|1.0
|DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Bri Collins
|Hancock
|2
|2.00
|Dashya Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|2
|2.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|JaNyla Bush
|Whitfield
|2
|2
|100.0
|Brooklyn Rhodes
|Whitfield
|2
|2
|100.0
|Alyssa Frey
|Liberty
|6
|8
|75.0
|Kelsey Blakemore
|Whitfield
|2
|3
|66.7
|Bri Collins
|Hancock
|8
|14
|57.1
|Tkiyah Nelson
|Whitfield
|1
|2
|50.0
|Brooklyn Rudolph
|Liberty
|1
|2
|50.0
|Blair Wise
|Liberty
|1
|2
|50.0
|Toni Patterson
|Liberty
|1
|4
|25.0
|Treazure Jackson
|Whitfield
|0
|6
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Paris Hunter
|Hancock
|4
|4.00
|Ayriel Dought
|Hancock
|3
|3.00
|Bri Collins
|Hancock
|2
|2.00
|Dashya Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|1
|1.00
|DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|1
|1.00
|JJ Pratl
|Whitfield
|1
|1.00
|Hailey McKay
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Matea Trogrlic
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Royalty Williams
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Kelsey Blakemore
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Leah Borland
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|JaNyla Bush
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Jada Griffin
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Treazure Jackson
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Tkiyah Nelson
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Rhodes
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Dori Earle
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Shae Earle
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Frey
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Megan Geisler
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Paris Hunter
|Hancock
|4
|4.00
|Bri Collins
|Hancock
|3
|3.00
|Dashya Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|3
|3.00
|Jada Griffin
|Whitfield
|2
|2.00
|Ayriel Dought
|Hancock
|1
|1.00
|DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Hailey McKay
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Matea Trogrlic
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Royalty Williams
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Kelsey Blakemore
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Leah Borland
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|JaNyla Bush
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Treazure Jackson
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Tkiyah Nelson
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|JJ Pratl
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Rhodes
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Dori Earle
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Shae Earle
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Frey
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Megan Geisler
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Ayriel Dought
|Hancock
|5
|5.00
|Paris Hunter
|Hancock
|2
|2.00
|Bri Collins
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Dashya Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Hailey McKay
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Matea Trogrlic
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Royalty Williams
|Hancock
|0
|0.00
|Kelsey Blakemore
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Leah Borland
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|JaNyla Bush
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Jada Griffin
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Treazure Jackson
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Tkiyah Nelson
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|JJ Pratl
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Rhodes
|Whitfield
|0
|0.00
|Dori Earle
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Shae Earle
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Frey
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|Megan Geisler
|Liberty
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/14/2020.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.