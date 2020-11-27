 Skip to main content
Daily performances
Daily performances

  • 0
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/27/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's1414.0
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's1313.0
Emily LallySt. Joseph's1313.0
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's88.0
Allison JansenSt. Joseph's44.0
Abby SieversSt. Joseph's33.0
Karlie AuerSt. Joseph's22.0
Sarah GilmoreSt. Joseph's22.0
Avery SimonSt. Joseph's22.0
Zoey StewartSt. Joseph's22.0
Ellie DavenportSt. Joseph's00.0
Lauren BennettAffton00.0
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.0
Ayanna BufordAffton00.0
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Emily LallySt. Joseph's11.00
Abby SieversSt. Joseph's11.00
Lauren BennettAffton00.00
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.00
Ayanna BufordAffton00.00
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.00
Alexandra FinchAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Megan HasaniAffton00.00
Alexa LofgrenAffton00.00
Teniola OsikoyaAffton00.00
Ella PouletteAffton00.00
Layla SmithAffton00.00
Camryn SwisherAffton00.00
Safaya ThomasAffton00.00
Alisa TranAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Reagan BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Angelica BrownAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Emily LallySt. Joseph's88100.0
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's3475.0
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's2450.0
Lauren BennettAffton000.0
Sydney BlackmonAffton000.0
Ayanna BufordAffton000.0
Chloe DaughtryAffton000.0
Alexandra FinchAffton000.0
Grace GranaAffton000.0
Emma GranaAffton000.0
Megan HasaniAffton000.0
Alexa LofgrenAffton000.0
Teniola OsikoyaAffton000.0
Ella PouletteAffton000.0
Layla SmithAffton000.0
Camryn SwisherAffton000.0
Safaya ThomasAffton000.0
Alisa TranAffton000.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton000.0
Reagan BeasleyAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Emily LallySt. Joseph's44.00
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's44.00
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's33.00
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's33.00
Zoey StewartSt. Joseph's33.00
Allison JansenSt. Joseph's22.00
Lauren BennettAffton00.00
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.00
Ayanna BufordAffton00.00
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.00
Alexandra FinchAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Megan HasaniAffton00.00
Alexa LofgrenAffton00.00
Teniola OsikoyaAffton00.00
Ella PouletteAffton00.00
Layla SmithAffton00.00
Camryn SwisherAffton00.00
Safaya ThomasAffton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's22.00
Sarah GilmoreSt. Joseph's22.00
Emily LallySt. Joseph's22.00
Avery SimonSt. Joseph's22.00
Zoey StewartSt. Joseph's22.00
Karlie AuerSt. Joseph's11.00
Allison JansenSt. Joseph's11.00
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's11.00
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's11.00
Lauren BennettAffton00.00
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.00
Ayanna BufordAffton00.00
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.00
Alexandra FinchAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Megan HasaniAffton00.00
Alexa LofgrenAffton00.00
Teniola OsikoyaAffton00.00
Ella PouletteAffton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's55.0
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's55.0
Emily LallySt. Joseph's44.0
Allison JansenSt. Joseph's33.0
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's33.0
Sarah GilmoreSt. Joseph's11.0
Abby SieversSt. Joseph's11.0
Lauren BennettAffton00.0
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.0
Ayanna BufordAffton00.0
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.0
Alexandra FinchAffton00.0
Grace GranaAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0
Megan HasaniAffton00.0
Alexa LofgrenAffton00.0
Teniola OsikoyaAffton00.0
Ella PouletteAffton00.0
Layla SmithAffton00.0
Camryn SwisherAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's11.00
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's11.00
Lauren BennettAffton00.00
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.00
Ayanna BufordAffton00.00
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.00
Alexandra FinchAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Megan HasaniAffton00.00
Alexa LofgrenAffton00.00
Teniola OsikoyaAffton00.00
Ella PouletteAffton00.00
Layla SmithAffton00.00
Camryn SwisherAffton00.00
Safaya ThomasAffton00.00
Alisa TranAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Reagan BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Angelica BrownAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/27/2020.
