Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Emily Lally
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Abby Sievers
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Lauren Bennett
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ayanna Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Chloe Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexandra Finch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Megan Hasani
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexa Lofgren
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Teniola Osikoya
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ella Poulette
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Layla Smith
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Safaya Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alisa Tran
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Reagan Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Angelica Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Emily Lally
|St. Joseph's
|8
|8
|100.0
|Kayla Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|3
|4
|75.0
|Michele Origliasso
|St. Joseph's
|2
|4
|50.0
|Lauren Bennett
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ayanna Buford
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Chloe Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alexandra Finch
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Megan Hasani
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alexa Lofgren
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Teniola Osikoya
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ella Poulette
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Layla Smith
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Safaya Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alisa Tran
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Reagan Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Emily Lally
|St. Joseph's
|4
|4.00
|Michele Origliasso
|St. Joseph's
|4
|4.00
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3.00
|Kayla Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3.00
|Zoey Stewart
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3.00
|Allison Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Lauren Bennett
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ayanna Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Chloe Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexandra Finch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Megan Hasani
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexa Lofgren
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Teniola Osikoya
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ella Poulette
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Layla Smith
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Safaya Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Sarah Gilmore
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Emily Lally
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Avery Simon
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Zoey Stewart
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Karlie Auer
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Allison Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Kayla Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Michele Origliasso
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Lauren Bennett
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ayanna Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Chloe Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexandra Finch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Megan Hasani
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexa Lofgren
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Teniola Osikoya
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ella Poulette
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Michele Origliasso
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Lauren Bennett
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ayanna Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Chloe Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexandra Finch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Megan Hasani
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexa Lofgren
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Teniola Osikoya
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ella Poulette
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Layla Smith
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Safaya Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alisa Tran
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Reagan Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Angelica Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/27/2020.
