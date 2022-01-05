Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Sydney Harris
|Edwardsville
|28
|28.0
|Nadiah Thames
|MS-Berkeley
|25
|25.0
|Layne Rupert
|Hillsboro, Ill.
|25
|25.0
|Leah Thames
|MS-Berkeley
|24
|24.0
|Jasmine Gray
|Pattonville
|21
|21.0
|Kylie Williams
|Orchard Farm
|20
|20.0
|Mya Mann
|Ladue
|19
|19.0
|Ivy Lesley
|Fort Zumwalt West
|18
|18.0
|Paige Dolrenry
|Cor Jesu
|17
|17.0
|Ella Wolfard
|Lindbergh
|17
|17.0
|Addison Brown
|Orchard Farm
|17
|17.0
|Zoe Cuneio
|Eureka
|16
|16.0
|Eliza Maupin
|Webster Groves
|16
|16.0
|Lorelei Oetting
|St. Charles
|15
|15.0
|Jazmine Young
|East St. Louis
|14
|14.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Jazmine Young
|East St. Louis
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ellie Neath
|Edwardsville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Zoe Cuneio
|Eureka
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kaylee Gross
|Eureka
|1
|1
|100.0
|Alex Frailey
|Hillsboro, Ill.
|2
|2
|100.0
|Hannah Ermeling
|FH North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Evelyn Kraus
|FH North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Nyla Jackson
|Lindbergh
|2
|2
|100.0
|Danielle Newman
|O'Fallon
|2
|2
|100.0
|Addison Brown
|Orchard Farm
|2
|2
|100.0
|Amelia Thro
|Orchard Farm
|2
|2
|100.0
|Taylor Montgomery
|Pattonville
|5
|5
|100.0
|Avery Vincent
|Summit
|4
|4
|100.0
|Kaylin Haas
|Warrenton
|2
|2
|100.0
|Audrey Payne
|Warrenton
|2
|2
|100.0
|Eliza Maupin
|Webster Groves
|4
|4
|100.0
|Sam Murdock
|Webster Groves
|2
|2
|100.0
|Garneisha Love
|Warrenton
|6
|7
|85.7
|Kylie Williams
|Orchard Farm
|4
|5
|80.0
|Myah Coleman
|MS-Berkeley
|3
|4
|75.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Moriah Bolin
|Maplewood-RH
|6
|6.00
|Destini Rogers
|Ladue
|5
|5.00
|Zoe Newland
|Pattonville
|4
|4.00
|Gabbie Miller
|Maplewood-RH
|3
|3.00
|Ivy Lesley
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3
|3.00
|Gwen Marino
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3
|3.00
|Jadyn Garneau
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Aiyana Jones
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Mckayley Hopkins
|Ladue
|1
|1.00
|Vinson
|Ladue
|1
|1.00
|Eliza Maupin
|Webster Groves
|1
|1.00
|Cheing-Hai Christen
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|1.00
|Rylie Crecelius
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00