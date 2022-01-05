 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 1/4/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville2828.0
Nadiah ThamesMS-Berkeley2525.0
Layne RupertHillsboro, Ill.2525.0
Leah ThamesMS-Berkeley2424.0
Jasmine GrayPattonville2121.0
Kylie WilliamsOrchard Farm2020.0
Mya MannLadue1919.0
Ivy LesleyFort Zumwalt West1818.0
Paige DolrenryCor Jesu1717.0
Ella WolfardLindbergh1717.0
Addison BrownOrchard Farm1717.0
Zoe CuneioEureka1616.0
Eliza MaupinWebster Groves1616.0
Lorelei OettingSt. Charles1515.0
Jazmine YoungEast St. Louis1414.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Nadiah ThamesMS-Berkeley55.00
Lorelei OettingSt. Charles44.00
Natalie HartyEureka33.00
Addison BrownOrchard Farm33.00
Leah ThamesMS-Berkeley22.00
Paige DolrenryCor Jesu22.00
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville22.00
Brooklyn BandermanEureka22.00
Katie StolzEureka22.00
Kennadie CarlockHillsboro, Ill.22.00
Hannah ErmelingFH North22.00
Nyla JacksonLindbergh22.00
Ella WolfardLindbergh22.00
Avery ChristopherO'Fallon22.00
Laylah JacksonO'Fallon22.00
Olivia GoekeOrchard Farm22.00
Kylie WilliamsOrchard Farm22.00
Kendall TaylorWarrenton22.00
Jayla HawkinsWebster Groves22.00
Ellie PaloucekWebster Groves22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Jazmine YoungEast St. Louis22100.0
Ellie NeathEdwardsville22100.0
Zoe CuneioEureka22100.0
Kaylee GrossEureka11100.0
Alex FraileyHillsboro, Ill.22100.0
Hannah ErmelingFH North22100.0
Evelyn KrausFH North22100.0
Nyla JacksonLindbergh22100.0
Danielle NewmanO'Fallon22100.0
Addison BrownOrchard Farm22100.0
Amelia ThroOrchard Farm22100.0
Taylor MontgomeryPattonville55100.0
Avery VincentSummit44100.0
Kaylin HaasWarrenton22100.0
Audrey PayneWarrenton22100.0
Eliza MaupinWebster Groves44100.0
Sam MurdockWebster Groves22100.0
Garneisha LoveWarrenton6785.7
Kylie WilliamsOrchard Farm4580.0
Myah ColemanMS-Berkeley3475.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Francie LunaCor Jesu55.00
Ellie PaloucekWebster Groves55.00
Cheing-Hai ChristenFort Zumwalt West55.00
Mckayley HopkinsLadue44.00
Matye RileyFort Zumwalt West44.00
Maddie TowersFort Zumwalt West44.00
Grace BellistriCor Jesu33.00
Adie LunaCor Jesu33.00
Brooke BoycePattonville33.00
Jasmine GrayPattonville33.00
Taylor MontgomeryPattonville33.00
Emma MargrafLadue22.00
Zoe NewlandPattonville22.00
Cami StackerPattonville22.00
Eliza MaupinWebster Groves22.00
Allison KainFort Zumwalt West22.00
Ivy LesleyFort Zumwalt West22.00
Paige DolrenryCor Jesu11.00
Sydney GrosuchCor Jesu11.00
Sophia NewmanCor Jesu11.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Zahava KiernanMaplewood-RH66.00
Francie LunaCor Jesu44.00
Mckayley HopkinsLadue44.00
Aiyana JonesMaplewood-RH44.00
Jasmine GrayPattonville44.00
Jayla HawkinsWebster Groves44.00
Jaleic WilsonMaplewood-RH33.00
Brooke BoycePattonville33.00
Cami StackerPattonville33.00
Eliza MaupinWebster Groves33.00
Cheing-Hai ChristenFort Zumwalt West33.00
Adie LunaCor Jesu22.00
Moriah BolinMaplewood-RH22.00
Victoria ChandlerMaplewood-RH22.00
Jadyn GarneauMaplewood-RH22.00
Gabbie MillerMaplewood-RH22.00
Hannah FentonPattonville22.00
Taylor MontgomeryPattonville22.00
Zoe NewlandPattonville22.00
Ellie PaloucekWebster Groves22.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Eliza MaupinWebster Groves1212.0
Paige DolrenryCor Jesu1010.0
VinsonLadue1010.0
Moriah BolinMaplewood-RH1010.0
Ivy LesleyFort Zumwalt West1010.0
Brooke BoycePattonville99.0
Mya MannLadue88.0
Aiyana JonesMaplewood-RH88.0
Gwen MarinoFort Zumwalt West77.0
Jadyn GarneauMaplewood-RH66.0
Gabbie MillerMaplewood-RH66.0
Lexi FenstermacherFort Zumwalt West66.0
Grace BellistriCor Jesu55.0
Mckayley HopkinsLadue55.0
Zahava KiernanMaplewood-RH55.0
Francie LunaCor Jesu44.0
Jazmine YoungEast St. Louis44.0
Jasmine GrayPattonville44.0
Zoe NewlandPattonville44.0
Cami StackerPattonville44.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Moriah BolinMaplewood-RH66.00
Destini RogersLadue55.00
Zoe NewlandPattonville44.00
Gabbie MillerMaplewood-RH33.00
Ivy LesleyFort Zumwalt West33.00
Gwen MarinoFort Zumwalt West33.00
Jadyn GarneauMaplewood-RH22.00
Aiyana JonesMaplewood-RH22.00
Mckayley HopkinsLadue11.00
VinsonLadue11.00
Eliza MaupinWebster Groves11.00
Cheing-Hai ChristenFort Zumwalt West11.00
Rylie CreceliusFort Zumwalt West11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 1/5/2022.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News