Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Shannon Dowell
|O'Fallon
|25
|25.0
|Norah Gum
|Waterloo
|24
|24.0
|Allie Turner
|John Burroughs
|18
|18.0
|Monet Witherspoon
|John Burroughs
|17
|17.0
|Alayna Kraus
|Okawville
|15
|15.0
|Sydney Starks
|John Burroughs
|11
|11.0
|D'Myjah Bolds
|O'Fallon
|11
|11.0
|Jailah Pelly
|O'Fallon
|10
|10.0
|Megan Rennegarbe
|Okawville
|9
|9.0
|Camyrn Wiedwilt
|Okawville
|8
|8.0
|Sam Lindhorst
|Waterloo
|8
|8.0
|Laylah Jackson
|O'Fallon
|5
|5.0
|Caroline Tepe
|Okawville
|5
|5.0
|Madisyn Wienstroer
|Okawville
|5
|5.0
|Kristin Smith
|Waterloo
|5
|5.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Allie Turner
|John Burroughs
|4
|4.00
|Sydney Starks
|John Burroughs
|3
|3.00
|Sam Lindhorst
|Waterloo
|2
|2.00
|Alice Crowley
|John Burroughs
|1
|1.00
|Celia Thayer
|John Burroughs
|1
|1.00
|Laylah Jackson
|O'Fallon
|1
|1.00
|Alayna Kraus
|Okawville
|1
|1.00
|Raelyn Obermeier
|Okawville
|1
|1.00
|Megan Rennegarbe
|Okawville
|1
|1.00
|Camyrn Wiedwilt
|Okawville
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Sydney Starks
|John Burroughs
|2
|2
|100.0
|Monet Witherspoon
|John Burroughs
|3
|3
|100.0
|D'Myjah Bolds
|O'Fallon
|1
|1
|100.0
|Adysen Harre
|Okawville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Briley Rhodes
|Okawville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Shannon Dowell
|O'Fallon
|3
|4
|75.0
|Madisyn Wienstroer
|Okawville
|3
|4
|75.0
|Kristin Smith
|Waterloo
|3
|4
|75.0
|Norah Gum
|Waterloo
|8
|11
|72.7
|Jailah Pelly
|O'Fallon
|2
|3
|66.7
|Sam Lindhorst
|Waterloo
|2
|4
|50.0
|Camyrn Wiedwilt
|Okawville
|1
|3
|33.3
|Moriyah Douglass
|John Burroughs
|1
|4
|25.0
|Caroline Tepe
|Okawville
|1
|4
|25.0
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Ellie Frederking
|Okawville
|2
|2.00
|Jenna Hackstadt
|Okawville
|2
|2.00
|Alayna Kraus
|Okawville
|2
|2.00
|Briley Rhodes
|Okawville
|2
|2.00
|Madisyn Wienstroer
|Okawville
|2
|2.00
|Megan Rennegarbe
|Okawville
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Alayna Kraus
|Okawville
|6
|6.00
|Camyrn Wiedwilt
|Okawville
|3
|3.00
|Megan Rennegarbe
|Okawville
|2
|2.00
|Briley Rhodes
|Okawville
|2
|2.00
|Madisyn Wienstroer
|Okawville
|2
|2.00
|Jenna Hackstadt
|Okawville
|1
|1.00
|Adysen Harre
|Okawville
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Adysen Harre
|Okawville
|1
|1.00
|Caroline Tepe
|Okawville
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/26/2022.