 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily performances

  • 0
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/26/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Shannon DowellO'Fallon2525.0
Norah GumWaterloo2424.0
Allie TurnerJohn Burroughs1818.0
Monet WitherspoonJohn Burroughs1717.0
Alayna KrausOkawville1515.0
Sydney StarksJohn Burroughs1111.0
D'Myjah BoldsO'Fallon1111.0
Jailah PellyO'Fallon1010.0
Megan RennegarbeOkawville99.0
Camyrn WiedwiltOkawville88.0
Sam LindhorstWaterloo88.0
Laylah JacksonO'Fallon55.0
Caroline TepeOkawville55.0
Madisyn WienstroerOkawville55.0
Kristin SmithWaterloo55.0

People are also reading…

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Allie TurnerJohn Burroughs44.00
Sydney StarksJohn Burroughs33.00
Sam LindhorstWaterloo22.00
Alice CrowleyJohn Burroughs11.00
Celia ThayerJohn Burroughs11.00
Laylah JacksonO'Fallon11.00
Alayna KrausOkawville11.00
Raelyn ObermeierOkawville11.00
Megan RennegarbeOkawville11.00
Camyrn WiedwiltOkawville11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Sydney StarksJohn Burroughs22100.0
Monet WitherspoonJohn Burroughs33100.0
D'Myjah BoldsO'Fallon11100.0
Adysen HarreOkawville22100.0
Briley RhodesOkawville22100.0
Shannon DowellO'Fallon3475.0
Madisyn WienstroerOkawville3475.0
Kristin SmithWaterloo3475.0
Norah GumWaterloo81172.7
Jailah PellyO'Fallon2366.7
Sam LindhorstWaterloo2450.0
Camyrn WiedwiltOkawville1333.3
Moriyah DouglassJohn Burroughs1425.0
Caroline TepeOkawville1425.0
Affton000.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton000.0
Alexis BoyerAffton000.0
Anna DaughtryAffton000.0
Emina GladovicAffton000.0
Emma GranaAffton000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Ellie FrederkingOkawville22.00
Jenna HackstadtOkawville22.00
Alayna KrausOkawville22.00
Briley RhodesOkawville22.00
Madisyn WienstroerOkawville22.00
Megan RennegarbeOkawville11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Alayna KrausOkawville66.00
Camyrn WiedwiltOkawville33.00
Megan RennegarbeOkawville22.00
Briley RhodesOkawville22.00
Madisyn WienstroerOkawville22.00
Jenna HackstadtOkawville11.00
Adysen HarreOkawville11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Caroline TepeOkawville88.0
Camyrn WiedwiltOkawville55.0
Adysen HarreOkawville44.0
Madisyn WienstroerOkawville44.0
Mallory BeningOkawville33.0
Maggie SawickiOkawville33.0
Nora WoodOkawville33.0
Ellie FrederkingOkawville22.0
Jenna HackstadtOkawville22.0
Megan RennegarbeOkawville11.0
Briley RhodesOkawville11.0
Affton00.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Anna DaughtryAffton00.0
Emina GladovicAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0
Lola LivengoodAffton00.0
Elena ModerAffton00.0
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Adysen HarreOkawville11.00
Caroline TepeOkawville11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/26/2022.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News