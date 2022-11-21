Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Annie Restovich
|Visitation
|17
|17.0
|Kate Restovich
|Visitation
|16
|16.0
|Lucie Schwartz
|Visitation
|10
|10.0
|Avery Jacoby
|Visitation
|8
|8.0
|Erinn Porter
|Visitation
|7
|7.0
|Hannah Houseworth
|Visitation
|4
|4.0
|Catherine Farley
|Visitation
|0
|0.0
|Evie Harris
|Visitation
|0
|0.0
|Hadley Jacoby
|Visitation
|0
|0.0
|Mia Tiburzi
|Visitation
|0
|0.0
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Kate Restovich
|Visitation
|4
|4.00
|Annie Restovich
|Visitation
|3
|3.00
|Lucie Schwartz
|Visitation
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Avery Jacoby
|Visitation
|2
|2
|100.0
|Erinn Porter
|Visitation
|3
|8
|37.5
|Lucie Schwartz
|Visitation
|3
|9
|33.3
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/21/2022.