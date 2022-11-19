Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Lyla Hess
|Red Bud
|28
|28.0
|Avari Combes
|Civic Memorial
|27
|27.0
|Brooke Miller
|Valmeyer
|25
|25.0
|Shannon Dowell
|O'Fallon
|42
|21.0
|Octavia Hubbard
|Madison
|21
|21.0
|Anna Forbes
|Vandalia
|19
|19.0
|Ellie Buscher
|Lutheran South
|18
|18.0
|Norah Gum
|Waterloo
|18
|18.0
|Sami Oller
|Father McGivney
|18
|18.0
|Sophia Horrell
|Lutheran South
|16
|16.0
|Kailynne Small
|Gibault
|15
|15.0
|Alexis Bond
|Father McGivney
|15
|15.0
|Jailah Pelly
|O'Fallon
|29
|14.5
|Hannah Krause
|Marissa
|14
|14.0
|Haley Rodgers
|Alton Marquette
|14
|14.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Chloe Eggerding
|Lutheran South
|4
|4.00
|Avari Combes
|Civic Memorial
|3
|3.00
|Karsen Jany
|Columbia
|3
|3.00
|Ava Langhans
|Columbia
|3
|3.00
|Kailynne Small
|Gibault
|3
|3.00
|Addison Crask
|Highland
|3
|3.00
|Nia Ballinger
|Alton Marquette
|3
|3.00
|Brooke Miller
|Valmeyer
|3
|3.00
|Sam Lindhorst
|Waterloo
|3
|3.00
|Bella Peterson
|Althoff
|2
|2.00
|Ocean Bland
|Wood River
|2
|2.00
|Grace Wilke
|Highland
|2
|2.00
|Ellie Buscher
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Sophia Horrell
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Olivia Rabbitt
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Kate Yaeger
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Haley Rodgers
|Alton Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Kate Jose
|ME Lutheran
|2
|2.00
|Lyla Hess
|Red Bud
|2
|2.00
|Ava Wagner
|Red Bud
|2
|2.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|2
|2
|100.0
|Meredith Brueckner
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2
|100.0
|Maya Tuckson
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2
|100.0
|Mia Plumb
|Wood River
|2
|2
|100.0
|Camya Pitts
|East St. Louis
|3
|3
|100.0
|LaMyjah Suggs
|East St. Louis
|2
|2
|100.0
|Grace Wilke
|Highland
|4
|4
|100.0
|Sophia Horrell
|Lutheran South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Autumn Gilley
|Marissa
|2
|2
|100.0
|Haley Rodgers
|Alton Marquette
|4
|4
|100.0
|Alexis Kampwerth
|Mater Dei
|2
|2
|100.0
|Maris Zurliene
|Mater Dei
|1
|1
|100.0
|Sarah Huber
|ME Lutheran
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ma'Chilah Vinson
|O'Fallon
|2
|2
|100.0
|Olivia Geralds
|Red Bud
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ava Wagner
|Red Bud
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kinsley Mouser
|Roxana
|2
|2
|100.0
|Avery Proffer
|Valmeyer
|4
|4
|100.0
|Anna Forbes
|Vandalia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Norah Gum
|Waterloo
|6
|6
|100.0
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/19/2022.