 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily performances

  • 0
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/19/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Lyla HessRed Bud2828.0
Avari CombesCivic Memorial2727.0
Brooke MillerValmeyer2525.0
Shannon DowellO'Fallon4221.0
Octavia HubbardMadison2121.0
Anna ForbesVandalia1919.0
Ellie BuscherLutheran South1818.0
Norah GumWaterloo1818.0
Sami OllerFather McGivney1818.0
Sophia HorrellLutheran South1616.0
Kailynne SmallGibault1515.0
Alexis BondFather McGivney1515.0
Jailah PellyO'Fallon2914.5
Hannah KrauseMarissa1414.0
Haley RodgersAlton Marquette1414.0

People are also reading…

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South44.00
Avari CombesCivic Memorial33.00
Karsen JanyColumbia33.00
Ava LanghansColumbia33.00
Kailynne SmallGibault33.00
Addison CraskHighland33.00
Nia BallingerAlton Marquette33.00
Brooke MillerValmeyer33.00
Sam LindhorstWaterloo33.00
Bella PetersonAlthoff22.00
Ocean BlandWood River22.00
Grace WilkeHighland22.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South22.00
Sophia HorrellLutheran South22.00
Olivia RabbittLutheran South22.00
Kate YaegerLutheran South22.00
Haley RodgersAlton Marquette22.00
Kate JoseME Lutheran22.00
Lyla HessRed Bud22.00
Ava WagnerRed Bud22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Charleece DavisAlthoff22100.0
Meredith BruecknerCivic Memorial22100.0
Maya TucksonCivic Memorial22100.0
Mia PlumbWood River22100.0
Camya PittsEast St. Louis33100.0
LaMyjah SuggsEast St. Louis22100.0
Grace WilkeHighland44100.0
Sophia HorrellLutheran South22100.0
Autumn GilleyMarissa22100.0
Haley RodgersAlton Marquette44100.0
Alexis KampwerthMater Dei22100.0
Maris ZurlieneMater Dei11100.0
Sarah HuberME Lutheran22100.0
Ma'Chilah VinsonO'Fallon22100.0
Olivia GeraldsRed Bud22100.0
Ava WagnerRed Bud22100.0
Kinsley MouserRoxana22100.0
Avery ProfferValmeyer44100.0
Anna ForbesVandalia22100.0
Norah GumWaterloo66100.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Trinity CrownerHazelwood West55.00
Jordan BircherHighland55.00
Savannah ButterfieldLutheran South55.00
Allie WeinerAlton Marquette55.00
Sydney PfisterLutheran South44.00
Sam SchmukeColumbia33.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South33.00
Lindy FrenchLutheran South33.00
Sophia HorrellLutheran South33.00
Olivia KratschmerAlton Marquette33.00
Nicole EngelmanValmeyer33.00
Brooke MillerValmeyer33.00
Claire StanhausFather McGivney33.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff22.00
Bella PetersonAlthoff22.00
Emily HolmesColumbia22.00
Karsen JanyColumbia22.00
Timia BlissettHazelwood West22.00
Dayona CollinsHazelwood West22.00
Taylor JonesHazelwood West22.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Sami OllerFather McGivney66.00
Taylor JonesHazelwood West44.00
Jessica MeyerLutheran South44.00
Haley RodgersAlton Marquette44.00
Emilee TravnicekAlthoff33.00
Sam SchmukeColumbia33.00
Marvella TownsendHazelwood West33.00
Savannah ButterfieldLutheran South33.00
Sydney PfisterLutheran South33.00
Olivia RabbittLutheran South33.00
Payton PattersonAlton Marquette33.00
Allie WeinerAlton Marquette33.00
Bella PetersonAlthoff22.00
Karsen JanyColumbia22.00
Dayona CollinsHazelwood West22.00
Trinity CrownerHazelwood West22.00
Addison CraskHighland22.00
Sophia FlemingHighland22.00
Lauren MaasHighland22.00
Sophia HorrellLutheran South22.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Brooke MillerValmeyer1717.0
Emilee TravnicekAlthoff1515.0
Josephine ReevesValmeyer1414.0
Karsen JanyColumbia99.0
Larissa TaylorHighland88.0
Haley RodgersAlton Marquette88.0
Kylie EschmannValmeyer88.0
Alexis BondFather McGivney88.0
Alaina LesterAlthoff77.0
Timia BlissettHazelwood West77.0
Grace WilkeHighland77.0
Bella PetersonAlthoff66.0
Marvella TownsendHazelwood West66.0
Ellie BuscherLutheran South66.0
Avery ProfferValmeyer66.0
Emily JohnsonFather McGivney66.0
Dayona CollinsHazelwood West55.0
Allie WeinerAlton Marquette55.0
Mia LiebermanFather McGivney55.0
Addison LeibAlthoff44.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Emilee TravnicekAlthoff22.00
Larissa TaylorHighland22.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South22.00
Norah KramerLutheran South22.00
Alaina LesterAlthoff11.00
Bella PetersonAlthoff11.00
Emily HolmesColumbia11.00
Karsen JanyColumbia11.00
Aniyah RandolphHazelwood West11.00
Addison CraskHighland11.00
Sophie SchroederHighland11.00
Grace WilkeHighland11.00
Savannah ButterfieldLutheran South11.00
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South11.00
Sydney PfisterLutheran South11.00
Hailey NossAlton Marquette11.00
Allie WeinerAlton Marquette11.00
Alexis BondFather McGivney11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/19/2022.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News