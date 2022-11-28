 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily performances

Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/28/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Gabi MoenMehlville1919.0
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's1717.0
Kate RestovichVisitation1313.0
Annie RestovichVisitation1212.0
Piper MooneySt. Joseph's88.0
Kylee ReiterSt. Joseph's88.0
Caroline SchierdingSt. Joseph's77.0
Avery JacobyVisitation77.0
Erna AhmetovicMehlville66.0
Emma AngelesMehlville66.0
Zoe StewartSt. Joseph's66.0
Colleen DigmanSt. Joseph's55.0
Ashley EvelerSt. Joseph's55.0
Erinn PorterVisitation55.0
Jenna O'SheaMehlville44.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Gabi MoenMehlville44.00
Annie RestovichVisitation22.00
Erna AhmetovicMehlville11.00
Ashley EvelerSt. Joseph's11.00
Caroline SchierdingSt. Joseph's11.00
Zoe StewartSt. Joseph's11.00
Avery JacobyVisitation11.00
Hadley JacobyVisitation11.00
Erinn PorterVisitation11.00
Kate RestovichVisitation11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Taryn MayMehlville11100.0
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's55100.0
Piper MooneySt. Joseph's44100.0
Caroline SchierdingSt. Joseph's22100.0
Colleen DigmanSt. Joseph's3475.0
Maddie HannisSt. Joseph's3475.0
Zoe StewartSt. Joseph's3475.0
Emma AngelesMehlville4666.7
Jenna O'SheaMehlville2366.7
Kylee ReiterSt. Joseph's2366.7
Erna AhmetovicMehlville3650.0
Jessica CastaldiMehlville1250.0
Gabi MoenMehlville3650.0
Hannah HouseworthVisitation2450.0
Affton000.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton000.0
Alexis BoyerAffton000.0
Anna DaughtryAffton000.0
Emina GladovicAffton000.0
Emma GranaAffton000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Abby SieversSt. Joseph's33.00
Maddie HannisSt. Joseph's22.00
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's22.00
Zoe StewartSt. Joseph's22.00
Kylee ReiterSt. Joseph's11.00
Emerson SheaSt. Joseph's11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Kylee ReiterSt. Joseph's66.00
Zoe StewartSt. Joseph's33.00
Maddie HannisSt. Joseph's22.00
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's22.00
Abby SieversSt. Joseph's22.00
Piper MooneySt. Joseph's11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's1212.0
Kylee ReiterSt. Joseph's44.0
Emerson SheaSt. Joseph's44.0
Abby SieversSt. Joseph's44.0
Colleen DigmanSt. Joseph's33.0
Abby DuganSt. Joseph's33.0
Ashley EvelerSt. Joseph's33.0
Maddie HannisSt. Joseph's33.0
Piper MooneySt. Joseph's33.0
Zoe StewartSt. Joseph's33.0
Caroline SchierdingSt. Joseph's22.0
Affton00.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Anna DaughtryAffton00.0
Emina GladovicAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0
Lola LivengoodAffton00.0
Elena ModerAffton00.0
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's77.00
Maddie HannisSt. Joseph's11.00
Kylee ReiterSt. Joseph's11.00
Caroline SchierdingSt. Joseph's11.00
Abby SieversSt. Joseph's11.00
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/28/2022.
