Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
People are also reading…
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Gabi Moen
|Mehlville
|4
|4.00
|Annie Restovich
|Visitation
|2
|2.00
|Erna Ahmetovic
|Mehlville
|1
|1.00
|Ashley Eveler
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Caroline Schierding
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Zoe Stewart
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Avery Jacoby
|Visitation
|1
|1.00
|Hadley Jacoby
|Visitation
|1
|1.00
|Erinn Porter
|Visitation
|1
|1.00
|Kate Restovich
|Visitation
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Taryn May
|Mehlville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Kayla Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|5
|5
|100.0
|Piper Mooney
|St. Joseph's
|4
|4
|100.0
|Caroline Schierding
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2
|100.0
|Colleen Digman
|St. Joseph's
|3
|4
|75.0
|Maddie Hannis
|St. Joseph's
|3
|4
|75.0
|Zoe Stewart
|St. Joseph's
|3
|4
|75.0
|Emma Angeles
|Mehlville
|4
|6
|66.7
|Jenna O'Shea
|Mehlville
|2
|3
|66.7
|Kylee Reiter
|St. Joseph's
|2
|3
|66.7
|Erna Ahmetovic
|Mehlville
|3
|6
|50.0
|Jessica Castaldi
|Mehlville
|1
|2
|50.0
|Gabi Moen
|Mehlville
|3
|6
|50.0
|Hannah Houseworth
|Visitation
|2
|4
|50.0
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Abby Sievers
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3.00
|Maddie Hannis
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Kayla Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Zoe Stewart
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Kylee Reiter
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Emerson Shea
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Kylee Reiter
|St. Joseph's
|6
|6.00
|Zoe Stewart
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3.00
|Maddie Hannis
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Kayla Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Abby Sievers
|St. Joseph's
|2
|2.00
|Piper Mooney
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Kayla Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|7
|7.00
|Maddie Hannis
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Kylee Reiter
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Caroline Schierding
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Abby Sievers
|St. Joseph's
|1
|1.00
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emina Gladovic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Nguyen-Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/28/2022.