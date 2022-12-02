 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily performances

  • 0
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/2/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Kennedi BrowerLiberty1919.0
Kate RestovichVisitation1313.0
Lucie SchwartzVisitation1212.0
Avery JacobyVisitation1111.0
Annie RestovichVisitation1010.0
Mariah MhanduLiberty66.0
Erinn PorterVisitation44.0
Ainsley KammermeyerLiberty44.0
Bella PierceLiberty22.0
Sicily TrostLiberty22.0
Hannah HouseworthVisitation11.0
Annabelle HargroveLiberty11.0
Hadley JacobyVisitation00.0
Alex PfeifferVisitation00.0
Grace RestovichVisitation00.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Avery JacobyVisitation33.00
Annie RestovichVisitation22.00
Kate RestovichVisitation22.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Avery JacobyVisitation22100.0
Kate RestovichVisitation33100.0
Mariah MhanduLiberty44100.0
Kennedi BrowerLiberty7887.5
Hannah HouseworthVisitation1250.0
Annabelle HargroveLiberty1250.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton000.0
Alexis BoyerAffton000.0
Mia BufordAffton000.0
Anna DaughtryAffton000.0
Amelia DaughtryAffton000.0
Emma GranaAffton000.0
Lola LivengoodAffton000.0
Elena ModerAffton000.0
Bridgit OlesiaAffton000.0
Sydney PagluschAffton000.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton000.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton000.0
Amelia WilsonAffton000.0
Anna BrewerAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Mia BufordAffton00.0
Anna DaughtryAffton00.0
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0
Lola LivengoodAffton00.0
Elena ModerAffton00.0
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.0
Sydney PagluschAffton00.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.0
Amelia WilsonAffton00.0
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.0
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.0
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.0
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.0
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.0
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff00.0
Addison LeibAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/2/2022.
